ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月7日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

自分流にメカをカスタマイズして戦いに挑め！

・タイトル：DAEMON X MACHINA（デモンエクスマキナ）

・割引率：80％

・価格：1315円（2025年5月13日まで）

・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous Europe

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167450/DAEMON_X_MACHINA/

© 2020 Marvelous Inc. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

DAEMON X MACHINA uses Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine,Copyright 1998 – 2020, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.

This product includes typefaces solely developed by DynaComware.

Special Thanks : Fontworks Inc.

Noto Fonts © Google Inc. Licensed under SIL Open Font License 1.1.

世界を熱狂させたハードコアアクションRPGのリマスター作！

・タイトル：DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

・割引率：50％

・価格：2365円（2025年5月8日まで）

・メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/570940/DARK_SOULS_REMASTERED/

Dark Souls™: Remastered & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2011-2018 FromSoftware, Inc.

根強い人気を誇る、独特な世界観が魅力のアクションRPG

・タイトル：NieR:Automata

・割引率：60％

・価格：2112円（2025年5月13日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/524220/NieRAutomata/

© 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by PlatinumGames Inc. Character Design by Akihiko Yoshida. NieR: Automata is a registered trademark or trademark of Square Enix Co., Ltd. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

春日一番と桐生一馬のダブル主人公で贈る「龍が如く」ナンバリング最新作

・タイトル：龍が如く８

・割引率：50％

・価格：4840円（2025年5月9日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072450/8/

© SEGA

無双とローグライクが融合した新たな「無双」を体験しよう

・タイトル：無双アビス

・割引率：20％

・価格：2376円（2025年5月9日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3178350/_/

© 2025 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.