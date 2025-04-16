ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月16日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ハリウッド俳優エリオット・ペイジとウィレム・デフォーによる演技をトレースした異色のサイコアクションスリラー！

・タイトル：『Beyond: Two Souls』

・割引率：75％

・価格：575円（2025年4月22日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960990/Beyond_Two_Souls/

©2013 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Beyond: Two Souls” and “Beyond” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

映画「ロボコップ」の世界が堪能できる3Dアクションアドベンチャー

・タイトル：『RoboCop: Rogue City』

・割引率：80％

・価格：1316円（2025年4月30日まで）

・メーカー：Nacon

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681430/RoboCop_Rogue_City/

ROBOCOP – ROBOCOP 3 © 1987-1992 Orion Pictures Corporation. ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROBOCOP & ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY are trademarks of Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY published by Nacon and developed by Teyon. © 2023 Nacon. All Rights Reserved.

超美麗なグラフィックで描かれる「二ノ国II」の世界を楽しもう

・タイトル：二ノ国II レヴァナントキングダム

・割引率：84％

・価格：1408円（2025年4月22日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント（レベルファイブ）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/589360/Ni_no_Kuni_II_Revenant_Kingdom/

Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom & ©LEVEL-5 Inc. All rights reserved.

FPSとACTを融合したスピード感あふれる近未来アクション！

・タイトル：『Bright Memory: Infinite』

・割引率：50％

・価格：990円（2025年4月20日まで）

・メーカー：FYQD-Studio／PLAYISM

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1178830/Bright_Memory_Infinite/

© Copyright 2021 Liuzhou Yandao Network Technology Co.,Ltd All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

「ネプテューヌ」シリーズの1作目を遊びやすくリメイク！ 今晩でセール終了なのでお見逃しなく

・タイトル：超次次元ゲイム ネプテューヌRe;Birth1

・割引率：65％

・価格：532円（2025年4月17日午前1時ごろまで）

・メーカー：Idea Factory International／IDEA FACTORY

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/282900/_ReBirth1/

©2014-2016 IDEA FACTORY / COMPILE HEART / FELISTELLA All rights reserved. Hyperdimension Neptunia™ is a trademark of Idea Factory. Licensed to and published by Idea Factory International, Inc.