ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月16日15時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

シリーズ累計100万本のヒットを記録した、想定科学アドベンチャーゲーム！

・タイトル：STEINS;GATE

・割引率：80％

・価格：596円（10月29日まで）

・メーカー：スパイク・チュンソフト（MAGES.）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/STEINSGATE/

©2009 MAGES./5pb./Nitroplus

カリブ海に浮かぶ島国を運営する人気箱庭型シミュレーションゲーム

・タイトル：Tropico 6

・割引率：65％

・価格：1749円（10月18日まで）

・メーカー：Kalypso Media

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/492720/Tropico_6/

Copyright © 2019 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. Published by Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Developed by Limbic Entertainment. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners. Unreal ® Engine, Copyright © 1998-2019, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Unreal ® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

サバイバルアクションの金字塔「トゥームレイダー」のリブート作

・タイトル：『Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration』

・割引率：85％

・価格：624円（10月25日まで）

・メーカー：Crystal Dynamics／Feral Interactive (Mac)／ Feral Interactive (Linux)

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/391220/Rise_of_the_Tomb_Raider/

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER © 2015 Crystal Dynamics group of companies. All rights reserved. RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER, TOMB RAIDER, LARA CROFT, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, the CRYSTAL DYNAMICS logo, EIDOS, and the EIDOS logo are trademarks of the Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive Corp. group of companies.

今なお根強い人気を誇るベルトスクロールACT『ダブルドラゴン』シリーズの外伝作！

・タイトル：『Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons』

・割引率：45％

・価格：1949円（10月22日まで）

・メーカー：Maximum Entertainment／Joystick

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1967260/Double_Dragon_Gaiden_Rise_Of_The_Dragons/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS © SECRET BASE PTE LTD Published by Maximum Entertainment™. Maximum Entertainment™ is a registered trademark of Maximum Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks or registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

「ウィザードリィ」と「FF」にインスパイアされたRPGがリリースセールでお安く！

・タイトル：Dungeon Antiqua

・割引率：20％

・価格：640円（10月17日午前1時ごろまで）

・メーカー：Shiromofu Factory

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3198540/Dungeon_Antiqua/

© Shiromofu Factory