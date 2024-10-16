  • Facebookアイコン
2024年10月16日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月16日15時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

シリーズ累計100万本のヒットを記録した、想定科学アドベンチャーゲーム！

80％オフで『STEINS;GATE』が596円！シリーズ作もお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：STEINS;GATE
割引率：80％
価格：596円（10月29日まで）
メーカー：スパイク・チュンソフト（MAGES.）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/STEINSGATE/

©2009 MAGES./5pb./Nitroplus

カリブ海に浮かぶ島国を運営する人気箱庭型シミュレーションゲーム

80％オフで『STEINS;GATE』が596円！シリーズ作もお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Tropico 6
割引率：65％
価格：1749円（10月18日まで）
メーカー：Kalypso Media
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/492720/Tropico_6/

Copyright © 2019 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. Published by Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Developed by Limbic Entertainment. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners. Unreal ® Engine, Copyright © 1998-2019, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Unreal ® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

サバイバルアクションの金字塔「トゥームレイダー」のリブート作

80％オフで『STEINS;GATE』が596円！シリーズ作もお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：『Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration』
割引率：85％
価格：624円（10月25日まで）
メーカー：Crystal Dynamics／Feral Interactive (Mac)／ Feral Interactive (Linux)
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/391220/Rise_of_the_Tomb_Raider/

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER © 2015 Crystal Dynamics group of companies. All rights reserved. RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER, TOMB RAIDER, LARA CROFT, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, the CRYSTAL DYNAMICS logo, EIDOS, and the EIDOS logo are trademarks of the Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive Corp. group of companies.

今なお根強い人気を誇るベルトスクロールACT『ダブルドラゴン』シリーズの外伝作！

80％オフで『STEINS;GATE』が596円！シリーズ作もお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：『Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons』
割引率：45％
価格：1949円（10月22日まで）
メーカー：Maximum Entertainment／Joystick
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1967260/Double_Dragon_Gaiden_Rise_Of_The_Dragons/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS © SECRET BASE PTE LTD Published by Maximum Entertainment™. Maximum Entertainment™ is a registered trademark of Maximum Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks or registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

「ウィザードリィ」と「FF」にインスパイアされたRPGがリリースセールでお安く！

80％オフで『STEINS;GATE』が596円！シリーズ作もお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Dungeon Antiqua
割引率：20％
価格：640円（10月17日午前1時ごろまで）
メーカー：Shiromofu Factory
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/3198540/Dungeon_Antiqua/

© Shiromofu Factory

