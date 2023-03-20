今週のSteasm売り上げランキングは、今週発売の『BIOHAZARD RE:4』が1位にランクアップ。2位には長く人気が続く『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位には同じく今週発売の『ライザのアトリエ3 ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～』と続いている。

今回のランキングは『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』や『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』など、現在セール中のタイトルが多数ランクインしているのも特徴。また、基本プレイ無料の新作アクションRPG『サマナーズウォー：クロニクル』も要チェックだ。詳しくは下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年3月20日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』

●カプコン

●2023年3月24日発売

●7990円

DELUXE EDITION：8990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ライザのアトリエ3 ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2023年3月24日

●通常版：8580円

Digital Deluxe：1万10円

Digital Deluxe with Season Pass：1万4520円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999770/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

4.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1995円（3月24日まで50％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●2640円（3月24日まで50％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/524220/NieRAutomata/

© 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by PlatinumGames Inc. Character Design by Akihiko Yoshida. NieR: Automata is a registered trademark or trademark of Square Enix Co., Ltd. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

7.『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4990円（3月24日まで35％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』

●フロム・ソフトウェア

●発売中

●4180円（3月24日まで50％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

9.『サマナーズウォー：クロニクル』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167580/_/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

10.『ホグワーツ・レガシー』

●ワーナーゲーム

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)