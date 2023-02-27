今週のSteam売り上げランキングでは、1位をエレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が獲得。2位にはEndnight Games開発のサバイバルアクションアドベンチャー『Sons Of The Forest』、そのほか『ホグワーツ・レガシー』と『WILD HEARTS』が引き続き上位に位置している。

新作としては発売されたばかりのスクウェア・エニックスのHD-2Dの最新作『オクトパストラベラー II』が4位に。最終体験版が配信されたコーエーテクモゲームスの『Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty』が6位にランクインしている。詳しくは下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年2月27日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『Sons Of The Forest』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Newnight

●発売中

●3400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1326470/Sons_Of_The_Forest/

Copyright Endnight Games. All Rights Reserved.

3.『ホグワーツ・レガシー』

●ワーナーゲーム

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

4.『オクトパストラベラー II』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●7800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1971650/_II/

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5.『WILD HEARTS』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●2023年2月17日

●9700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938010/WILD_HEARTS/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

© 2023 Electronic Arts

6.『Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2023年3月3日

●8580円

Digital Deluxe Edition：1万1880円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1448440/Wo_Long_Fallen_Dynasty/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

7.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

8.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

9.『Limbus Company』

●ProjectMoon

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973530/Limbus_Company/

Copyright © 2021 — PROJECT MOON. All Rights Reserved

10.『Atomic Heart』

●Focus Entertainment, 4Divinity

●発売中

●8800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.