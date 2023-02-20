今週のSteam売り上げランキングでは、エレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が再びトップに。2位にはワーナーゲームの『ホグワーツ・レガシー』、3位にはEAとコーエーテクモゲームスのコラボ作『WILD HEARTS』と人気作が続く。

そして、『Atomic Heart』『いっき団結』『龍が如く 維新！ 極』と新作タイトルが一挙にランクインしている点も注目だ。詳しくは下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年2月20日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『ホグワーツ・レガシー』

●ワーナーゲーム

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

3.『WILD HEARTS』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●9700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938010/WILD_HEARTS/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

© 2023 Electronic Arts

4.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

5.『Atomic Heart』

●Focus Entertainment, 4Divinity

●2023年2月21日発売

●Standard Edition：8800円

Gold Edition：1万3800円

Premium Edition：1万5800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

6.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

7.『いっき団結』

●サンソフト

●発売中

●888円（2月22日までリリース記念セールで40％オフ。以降は1480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2061150/_/

©SUNSOFT All rights reserved.

8.『龍が如く 維新！ 極』

●セガ

●2023年2月22日発売

●通常版：7689円

デジタルデラックス：8789円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1805480/_/

© SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and LIKE A DRAGON ISHIN are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates.

9.『崩壊3rd』

●miHoYo

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1672740/3rd/

©miHoYo

10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.