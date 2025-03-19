ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月19日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

堀井雄二氏と鳥山明氏、FFの開発陣によるドリームプロジェクトから生まれた名作RPG！

・タイトル：『クロノ・トリガー』

・割引率：75％

・価格：495円（2025年3月21日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/613830/_/

© 1995, 2018 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Illustration: © 1995 BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA

Story and Screenplay: © 1995, 2008 ARMOR PROJECT / SQUARE ENIX

世界中で空前のヒットを記録したインディーゲーム

・タイトル：Undertale

・割引率：90％

・価格：98円（2025年3月21日まで）

・メーカー：tobyfox

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/391540/Undertale/

Undertale © Toby Fox 2015-2017

巨大都市ナイトシティを舞台にした、近未来オープンワールド・アクションアドベンチャー

・タイトル：サイバーパンク2077

・割引率：60％

・価格：3511円（2025年3月21日まで）

・メーカー：CD PROJEKT RED

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

国民的、世界的パズルゲーム「ぷよぷよ」と「テトリス」のコラボタイトル第2弾！

・タイトル：ぷよぷよ™テトリス® ２

・割引率：75％

・価格：962円（2025年3月21日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1259790/_2/

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and PUYO PUYO are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. Tetris ® & © 1985~2024 Tetris Holding.

Tetris logos, Tetris theme song and Tetriminos are trademarks of Tetris Holding. The Tetris trade dress is owned by Tetris Holding. Licensed to The Tetris Company.

Tetris Game Design by Alexey Pajitnov. All Rights Reserved.

待望の『2』のPS5版が6月26日に発売決定！ サムとなり人と人を繋げる旅に出よう

・タイトル：DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

・割引率：50％

・価格：640円（2025年3月21日まで）

・メーカー：505 Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850570/DEATH_STRANDING_DIRECTORS_CUT/

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. / KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA. PC version published by 505 Games. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.