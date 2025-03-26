ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月26日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

自由度の高い都市設計と住民一人ひとりの生活までシミュレートした都市開発SLG！

・タイトル：『シティーズ：スカイライン』

・割引率：90％

・価格：399円（2025年4月1日まで）

・メーカー：Paradox Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/255710/Cities_Skylines/

© 2015-2024 and published by Paradox Interactive AB, CITIES: SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S., and other countries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

ヴェノムが参戦！ 4月からアニメも始まる“2.5D”グラフィック対戦格闘ゲーム

・タイトル：GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

・割引率：50％

・価格：1995円（2025年4月4日まで）

・メーカー：アークシステムワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

最新作の『VII』も好評な歴史文明ストラテジーの代名詞的タイトル！

・タイトル：シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーションVI

・割引率：90％

・価格：700円（2025年4月8日まで）

・メーカー：2K／Aspyr（Mac／Linux）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/289070/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI/

©2017 Take-Two Interactive Software and its subsidiaries. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

追加シナリオも配信中！ 100人以上の英雄たちを仲間にできる王道のRPG

・タイトル：百英雄伝

・割引率：60％

・価格：2272円（2025年3月28日まで）

・メーカー：505 Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1658280/_/

©2024 Developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios Inc. Published by 505 Games. All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.

弥助となり、織田信長と天下統一を目指せ！ 一部で話題のアクションゲームがリリースセール中

・タイトル：Yasuke Simulator

・割引率：15％

・価格：399円（2025年4月4日まで）

・メーカー：HistoryAccurateDevelopers

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3272300/Yasuke_Simulator/

© HistoryAccurateDevelopers