ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月12日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

人類の絶滅を信じる狂信的カルト「エデンズ・ゲート」に立ち向かえ！

・タイトル：Far Cry 5

・割引率：90％

・価格：792円（2025年3月14日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.

史実に忠実に作られた15世紀のボヘミア王国および神聖ローマ帝国を舞台にしたアクションRPG

・タイトル：『Kingdom Come: Deliverance』

・割引率：75％

・価格：897円（2025年3月14日まで）

・メーカー：Warhorse Studios／Deep Silver

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/379430/Kingdom_Come_Deliverance/

© 2018 Warhorse Studios s.r.o., Kingdom Come: Deliverance® is a trademark of Warhorse Studios s.r.o. All rights reserved.

Prime Matter is a division of Plaion GmbH, Austria. Prime Matter and its respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH

「ロボコップ2」と「ロボコップ3」の間にあたるゲームだけのオリジナルストーリーが楽しめる

・タイトル：『RoboCop: Rogue City』

・割引率：80％

・価格：1316円（2025年3月14日まで）

・メーカー：Nacon

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681430/RoboCop_Rogue_City/

ROBOCOP – ROBOCOP 3 © 1987-1992 Orion Pictures Corporation. ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROBOCOP & ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY are trademarks of Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY published by Nacon and developed by Teyon. © 2023 Nacon. All Rights Reserved.

文永（十三世紀後半）の対馬を舞台にしたオープンワールド時代劇A・ADV！

・タイトル：Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

・割引率：33％

・価格：5085円（2025年3月14日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Sucker Punch Productions LLC が開発。Ghost of Tsushima は、米国およびその他の国における Sony Interactive Entertainment LLCの登録商標です。

ビジュアルノベルスタジオ「Key」の「AIR」がSteamに！ リリース記念セールで10％オフ

・タイトル：AIR

・割引率：10％

・価格：2880円（2025年3月20日まで）

・メーカー：VISUAL ARTS

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2983250/AIR/

© VISUAL ARTS/Key