今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Valveのマルチプレイシューター『カウンターストライク2』が1位を獲得。2位にはKONAMIの『eFootball』、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』と、無料プレイゲームが久々に上位3位までを占めている。

新作タイトルとしては、4位にホロライブ公式のリズム＆RPG『ホロライブドリームス』が初登場。こちらのタイトルも無料プレイゲームなので、入りやすいのが魅力だ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年7月27日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

2.『eFootball™』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026. Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.



Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ホロライブドリームス』

●QualiArts

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4282500/_/

© COVER / © QualiArts, Inc.

5.『Palworld / パルワールド』

●Pocketpair

●発売中

●3400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/

© Pocketpair, Inc.

6.『ハートピアスローライフ』

●XD

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4025700/_/

© XDエンターテインメント株式会社

7.『めっちゃカメレオン』

●lemorion_1224

●発売中

●671円（2026年8月3日まで15％オフ、以降は790円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4704690/_/

© lemorion_1224

8.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2495円（2026年8月4日まで50％オフ、以降は4990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

9.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

●KURO GAMES

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

10.『シャドウバース ワールズ ビヨンド（Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond）』

●Cygames

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/

©Cygames, Inc.