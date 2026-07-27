毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング 第176回
毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
サッカー熱は止まらない?!『eFootball』が急上昇！ほかにも無料プレイタイトルが人気【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Valveのマルチプレイシューター『カウンターストライク2』が1位を獲得。2位にはKONAMIの『eFootball』、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』と、無料プレイゲームが久々に上位3位までを占めている。
新作タイトルとしては、4位にホロライブ公式のリズム＆RPG『ホロライブドリームス』が初登場。こちらのタイトルも無料プレイゲームなので、入りやすいのが魅力だ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。
※2026年7月27日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
2.『eFootball™』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/
adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026. Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.
4.『ホロライブドリームス』
●QualiArts
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4282500/_/
© COVER / © QualiArts, Inc.
5.『Palworld / パルワールド』
●Pocketpair
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/
© Pocketpair, Inc.
6.『ハートピアスローライフ』
●XD
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4025700/_/
© XDエンターテインメント株式会社
7.『めっちゃカメレオン』
●lemorion_1224
●発売中
●671円（2026年8月3日まで15％オフ、以降は790円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4704690/_/
© lemorion_1224
8.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2495円（2026年8月4日まで50％オフ、以降は4990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
9.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』
●KURO GAMES
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/
Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
10.『シャドウバース ワールズ ビヨンド（Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond）』
●Cygames
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/
©Cygames, Inc.
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります
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