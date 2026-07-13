毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング 第175回
毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『Echoes of Aincrad』などが上位にランクイン！新作＆注目タイトルが続々登場【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Valveの無料プレイゲーム『カウンターストライク2』が先週に引き続き1位に。2位にはバンダイナムコエンターテインメントの「SAO」家庭用ゲーム最新作『Echoes of Aincrad』が、3位には大型拡張版の『Endless Ragnarok』が配信されたCygamesの『GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink』がランクインしている。
そのほか、ついに正式版となったPocketpairの『Palworld / パルワールド』、KONAMIの基本プレイ無料のサッカーゲーム『eFootball』、ユービーアイソフトの『アサクリ4』のリメイク作となる『アサシン クリード ブラック フラッグ RE:シンクロ』など、新作タイトルが多数登場。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。
※2026年7月13日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
2.『Echoes of Aincrad（エコーズ オブ アインクラッド）』
●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●8910円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244210/Echoes_of_Aincrad/
©2020 川原 礫/KADOKAWA/SAO-P Project
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
3.『GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink』
●Cygames
●発売中
●4840円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/
© Cygames, Inc.
4.『Palworld / パルワールド』
●Pocketpair
●発売中
●2380円（2026年7月24日まで30％オフ、以降は3400円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/
© Pocketpair, Inc.
5.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.
6.『めっちゃカメレオン』
●lemorion_1224
●発売中
●790円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4704690/_/
© lemorion_1224
7.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』
●KURO GAMES
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/
Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
8.『eFootball™』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/
adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026. Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
9.『アサシン クリード ブラック フラッグ RE:シンクロ』
●ユービーアイソフト
●発売中
●8360円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3751950/____RE/
© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Black Flag, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Developed and published by Ubisoft.
10.『シャドウバース ワールズ ビヨンド（Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond）』
●Cygames
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/
©Cygames, Inc.
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります
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