THQ NordicからPlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Siries X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）で発売予定の『ディズニー エピックミッキー：Rebrushed』について、2024年6月26日にリリース日の紹介トレーラー（英語）が公開された。発売日は日本時間で9月23日［PC（Steam）版は9月24日）］、価格はパッケージ版／ダウンロード版ともに6578円だ。※

※Xbox Siries X|S／Xbox One版は6600円。

また、本日より予約受付もスタートしている。なお、映像ではCollector's Editionの紹介もされているが、こちらの日本販売は未定。

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed | Release Date Reveal | Collector’s Edition Trailer

本作は、欧米では2010年、日本では2011年にWiiで発売された、ミッキーマウスが主人公にした横スクロールアクションゲームのリメイク作。

魔法の筆を手に、忘れ去られてしまったディズニーのキャラクターが住む世界「ウェイスト・ランド」を冒険しよう。

▼ダウンロード版の予約はこちら

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA15651_00-EPICMICKEYREMAKE

●Nintendo Switch

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000022827.html

●Xbox Siries X|S／Xbox One

https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/rebrushed/9NVR29JZF6RP/0017

●PC（Steam）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1522160/_Rebrushed/

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『ディズニー エピックミッキー：Rebrushed』

ジャンル：アクションアドベンチャー

販売：THQ Nordic

開発：Purple Lamp

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Siries X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

※パッケージ版はPlayStation 5／Nintendo Switchのみ。

発売日：2024年9月23日

※PC（Steam）版は2024年9月24日。

価格：

PS5／PS4／Switch／Steam：6578円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

XSX|S／Xbox One：6600円（ダウンロード版）

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

© 2010-2024 Disney. © 2024 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Purple Lamp GmbH, Austria. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Unreal Engine, Copyright 1998 - 2024, Epic Games, Inc. Unreal, Unreal Technology and the Powered by Unreal Technology logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.