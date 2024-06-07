  • Facebookアイコン
Steamでも配信中

頭の空気が命綱！『Airhead （エアヘッド）』PS4／Xbox One版が本日発売

2024年06月07日 22時00分更新

文● Zenon／ASCII

　THQ Nordic Japanは6月7日、パズルアクションゲーム『Airhead （エアヘッド）』のPlayStation 4／Xbox One版を配信開始。最新トレーラーも公開している。
※PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）版はすでに配信中

　価格はプラットフォームごとに異なるので、後述のゲーム情報を参照してほしい。なお、Nintendo Switch版の発売日は未定なので、続報を待とう。

ストアページ

・PS Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP0977-PPSA05952_00-4216534292628924
・Microsoft Store
https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/airhead/9n9g4pfq6868

ゲーム概要

　空気を纏い、風船の如く膨らんだ頭部のみを持つ生命体「エアヘッド」が主役の物語。その風船のような頭が空気を失い始めると、彼の存続が危ぶまれます。身体は、頭を救うための旅に出るのです。この広大な世界を冒険し、途中で出会うパズルを解き明かしながら、頭を救うための鍵を探し求めます。

【スクリーンショット】

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Airhead （エアヘッド）
ジャンル：パズルアクションゲーム
配信：THQ Nordic Japan／HandyGames
開発：Massive Miniteam
プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）
※Nintendo Switch版も後日配信予定
配信日：
　PS5／XSX／Steam版：配信中（2024年2月13日）
　PS4／Xbox One版：配信中（2024年6月7日）
価格：
　PS5／PS4版：2420円
　XSX／Xbox One版：2400円
　Steam版：2390円

© 2024 THQ Nordic AB Sweden. Developed by Octato Aps, Denmark & Massive Miniteam GmbH, Germany. Published by HandyGames, Germany. Airhead, THQ, THQ Nordic, HandyGames, and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
※「PlayStation」「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。

