ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月9日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

「デジモンストーリー」シリーズの『サイバースルゥース』と『ハッカーズメモリー』がこれ1本で楽しめる！

・タイトル：デジモンストーリー サイバースルゥース ハッカーズメモリー

・割引率：90％

・価格：748円（2026年9月16日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1042550/_/

©本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

シリーズの中でも高い評価を得る『4』を現行ハード向けにフルリメイクした名作

・タイトル：『バイオハザード RE:4』

・割引率：75％

・価格：997円（2026年9月22日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

最新PC向けにグラフィックやパフォーマンスが最適化された『GTAV』！

・タイトル：グランド・セフト・オート V エンハンスド

・割引率：50％

・価格：2190円（2026年9月22日まで）

・メーカー：ロックスター・ゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3240220/V/

Rockstar Games, Inc. 622 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012. © 2001–2025. Rockstar Games, Rockstar North, Grand Theft Auto, GTA Five, Grand Theft Auto Online, and R* Logo are marks/logos/copyrights of Take-Two Interactive. Dolby and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. © 1999-2004 Dolby Laboratories. Separate cables may be required for HDTV and Dolby Digital; sold separately. Uses Bink Video. © 1997–2022 by Epic Games Tools, LLC. This game includes Autodesk Scaleform™ software, © 2013 Autodesk, Inc. The ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



Purchase grants a license to the digital product subject to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy in game and at https://www.rockstargames.com/legal and https://www.rockstargames.com/privacy. Some features may require Rockstar Games account registration (minimum age varies) and/or internet connection. Rockstar Games does not guarantee the availability of online features, such as in-game purchases, or downloadable content, at any time including at launch. Additional bonus content may require single-use serial code or additional fees. Rockstar Games account and bonus content are non-transferrable. Rockstar Games reserves the right to modify or discontinue the availability of any game features as provided under the Terms of Service. Violation of the Terms of Service, Code of Conduct, or other policies may result in restriction or termination of access to game or online account. For info, customer service, and tech support, visit www.rockstar.com/support. The content of this videogame is purely fictional, and is not intended to represent or depict any actual event, person, or entity; any similarities to real-world places, people, or entities is coincidental and does not imply any third-party sponsorship or endorsement of game content. The makers and publishers of this videogame do not in any way endorse or condone engaging in any conduct depicted in this videogame.

「風来のシレン」のナンバリング最新作！ 巨大な敵が出現する新たなギミックも

・タイトル：不思議のダンジョン 風来のシレン６ とぐろ島探検録

・割引率：50％

・価格：2990円（2026年9月19日まで）

・メーカー：スパイク・チュンソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2178480/_6/

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

KONAMIの人気RPG「幻想水滸伝」の初期2作品を1つに収めたお得なコレクション作がさらにお得に！

・タイトル：幻想水滸伝 I&II HDリマスター 門の紋章戦争 / デュナン統一戦争

・割引率：50％

・価格：2750円（2026年9月16日まで）

・メーカー：KONAMI

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932640/_III_HD/

© Konami Digital Entertainment