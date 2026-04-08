Windows 11、コントロールパネル廃止へ　設定アプリに完全移行

マイクロソフトでデザイン部門の責任者を務めるMarch Rogers氏は4月6日、自身のXアカウントで、Windows 11の「コントロールパネル」の機能を「設定アプリ」に完全移行することを明らかにした。

同氏は他のユーザーへのリプライ（返信）のなかで、「We're working our way through migrating all the old control panel controls into the modern Settings apps. （日本語訳：私たちは、すべての古いコントロールパネルのコントロールをモダンな設定アプリに移行する作業を進めています）」と発言。

ネットワークやプリンターに影響を与えないよう、慎重に作業を進めていると説明し、将来的なコントロールパネルの廃止を示唆した。

We're working our way through migrating all the old control panel controls into the modern Settings apps. We're doing it carefully because there are a lot of different network and printer devices & drivers we need to make sure we don't break in the process.