Windows 11、コントロールパネル廃止へ　設定アプリに完全移行

マイクロソフトでデザイン部門の責任者を務めるMarch Rogers氏は4月6日、自身のXアカウントで、Windows 11の「コントロールパネル」の機能を「設定アプリ」に完全移行することを明らかにした。
同氏は他のユーザーへのリプライ（返信）のなかで、「We're working our way through migrating all the old control panel controls into the modern Settings apps. （日本語訳：私たちは、すべての古いコントロールパネルのコントロールをモダンな設定アプリに移行する作業を進めています）」と発言。
ネットワークやプリンターに影響を与えないよう、慎重に作業を進めていると説明し、将来的なコントロールパネルの廃止を示唆した。
We're working our way through migrating all the old control panel controls into the modern Settings apps. We're doing it carefully because there are a lot of different network and printer devices & drivers we need to make sure we don't break in the process.— March Rogers (@marchr) April 6, 2026
Windows 11では2026年4月現在、一連の移行作業の影響で、OSの設定メニューが従来の「コントロールパネル」と新しい「設定アプリ」に分散した状態となっている。
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