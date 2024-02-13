THQ Nordic Japanは2月13日、ドイツのゲーム開発スタジオMassive Miniteamが手がけた新作パズルアクションゲーム『Airhead （エアヘッド）』について、PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）版を発売。また、最新トレーラーも公開している。

本タイトルは日本語に対応。なお、Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／Xbox One版の発売も今後予定しているという。

価格はプラットフォームごとに異なるので、後述のゲーム情報を参照してもらいたい。

ストアページ

・PS Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10004203/

・Microsoft Store

https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/airhead/9n9g4pfq6868

・Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/app/771700/Airhead/

ゲーム概要

本作は、空気を纏い、風船の如く膨らんだ頭部のみを持つ生命体「エアヘッド」が主役の物語。

その風船のような頭が空気を失い始めると、彼の存続が危ぶまれるので、身体は頭を救うための旅に出ることに。

この広大な世界を冒険し、途中で出会うパズルを解き明かしながら、頭を救うための鍵を探そう。

【スクリーンショット】

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『Airhead （エアヘッド）』

ジャンル：パズルアクションゲーム

配信：THQ Nordic Japan／HandyGames

開発：Massive Miniteam

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

※Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／Xbox One版も後日配信予定

配信日：配信中（2024年2月13日）

価格：

PS5版：2420円

XSX版：2400円 ※10％オフで2160円

Steam版：2390円 ※2024年2月20日まで10％オフで2151円

