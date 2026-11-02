毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング 第187回
毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『アイオン2』が今週も1位を獲得！盗品売買ゲー『Probably Stolen』と武侠アクション『Phantom Blade Zero』が大好評【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、NCの『アイオン2（AION 2）』が今週も1位に。2位にはアクティビジョンの『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4』、3位にはスクウェア・エニックスの『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』と、先週と同じ顔ぶれが並ぶ。
新作タイトルとしては、5位にユーザー評価は“圧倒的に好評”なtinyBuildのディストピア世界の宇宙ステーションを描いた、サイバーパンク経営シミュレーション『Probably Stolen - Cyberpunk Shopkeeper Sim』が初登場。そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を確認してほしい。
※2026年11月2日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『アイオン2（AION 2）』
●NC
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393110/AION_2/
© NC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.
3.『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』
●スクウェア・エニックス
●発売中
●7678円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3259780/_/
© SQUARE ENIX LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO
4.『Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4』
●アクティビジョン
●発売中
●9800円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4435490/Call_of_Duty_Modern_Warfare_4/
©/TM/® 2026 Activision Publishing, Inc. 本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2026 Id Software, Inc.
5.『Probably Stolen - Cyberpunk Shopkeeper Sim』
●tinyBuild
●発売中
●1799円（2026年11月12日まで10％オフ、以降は1999円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4348910/Probably_Stolen_Cyberpunk_Shopkeeper_Sim/
Developed by Questing Goose Studio and Published by tinyBuild © 2026. All rights reserved.
6.『Phantom Blade Zero（ファントムブレイドゼロ）』
●S-GAME Publishing
●発売中
●8580円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4115450/Phantom_Blade_Zero/
©PARAWULIN PRODUCTION LIMITED. All rights reserved.
Phantom Blade, S-GAME, and all related marks are the properties of PARAWULIN PRODUCTION LIMITED.
7.『シャドウバース ワールズビヨンド（Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond）』
●Cygames
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/
©Cygames, Inc.
8.『デッドバイデイライト』
●Behaviour Interactive
●発売中
●999円（2026年11月3日2時ごろまで60％オフ、以降は2499円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/%E3%83%87%E3%83%83%E3%83%89%E3%83%90%E3%82%A4%E3%83%87%E3%82%A4%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%83%88/
© 2015-2026 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
9.『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE』
●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9790円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288340/ACE_COMBAT_8_WINGS_OF_THEVE/
ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
CORE IMAGERY – VIEW-READY © 2025 Vantor.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.
Produced under license. BOEING and all Boeing product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of The Boeing Company.
Copyright Dassault Aviation 2026 ©
Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the leading combat aircraft in the world. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.
Produced in cooperation with Japan Air Self-Defense Force.
Lockheed Martin Trademarks used under license to Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
The Northrop Grumman name, logos, aircraft, and content are trademarks and copyrights of Northrop Grumman.
Copyright SAAB AB
Produced under license. Bell and all Bell product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of Textron Innovations Inc.
10.『サマナーズウォー: Sky Arena』
●Com2uS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426960/%E3%82%B5%E3%83%9E%E3%83%8A%E3%83%BC%E3%82%BA%E3%82%A6%E3%82%A9%E3%83%BC_Sky_Arena/
© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります
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