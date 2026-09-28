今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、バンダイナムコエンターテインメントの人気フライトアクション最新作『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE（エースコンバット8 ウィング オブ シーブス）』が1位に！ 2位にはエレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位にはPawprint Studioの新作『アニモ』がランクインしている。

3位の『アニモ』以外の新作タイトルとしては、5位にNCのクロスワールドMMORPG『AION 2』が、7位にMojang Studios／Double Eleven開発、Xbox Game Studios販売の『マインクラフトダンジョンズII』が、10位にエレクトロニック・アーツのサッカーゲーム『EA SPORTS FC 27』が登場。

そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年9月28日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2026年10月2日発売予定

●通常版：9790円

DELUXE EDITION：1万1990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288340/ACE_COMBAT_8_WINGS_OF_THEVE/

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CORE IMAGERY – VIEW-READY © 2025 Vantor.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

Produced under license. BOEING and all Boeing product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of The Boeing Company.

Copyright Dassault Aviation 2026 ©

Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the leading combat aircraft in the world. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Produced in cooperation with Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Lockheed Martin Trademarks used under license to Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The Northrop Grumman name, logos, aircraft, and content are trademarks and copyrights of Northrop Grumman.

Copyright SAAB AB

Produced under license. Bell and all Bell product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of Textron Innovations Inc.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『アニモ』

●Pawprint Studio

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4126040/_/

© 2026 PAWPRINT STUDIO. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4.『WARDOGS』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Team17

●発売中

●4980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867240/WARDOGS/

© BULKHEAD

5.『AION 2』

●NC

●2026年10月5日発売予定

●タンダード ファウンダーズ パック：3900円

デラックス ファウンダーズ パック：7850円

アルティメット ファウンダーズ パック：1万5500円

※全パックともにアドバンスアクセスで9月30日からプレイ可能。

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393110/AION_2/

© NC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

6.『オーバーウォッチ®』

●ブリザード・エンターテイメント

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357570/_/

© 2026 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. OverwatchおよびBlizzard Entertainmentは、米国およびその他の国におけるBlizzard Entertainment, Inc.の商標または登録商標です。

7.『マインクラフトダンジョンズII（Minecraft Dungeons II）』

●Xbox Game Studios

●2026年9月30日発売予定

●通常版：4730円

Deluxe Edition：7810円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1912410/Minecraft_Dungeons_II/

© 2026 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corporation.

8.『ペルソナ３ リロード』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●2303円（2026年10月2日まで70％オフ、以降は7678円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/3/

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

9.『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』

●カプコン

●発売中

●8990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2638890/_Way_of_the_Sword/

©CAPCOM

10.『EA SPORTS FC™ 27』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●9800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4080220/EA_SPORTS_FC_27/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Football Ultimate Team、FUTは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。