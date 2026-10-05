今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続きバンダイナムコエンターテインメントの『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE（エースコンバット8 ウィング オブ シーブス）』が1位！ ユーザー評価も“非常に好評”だ。2位にはランキングの常連のエレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位にはNCの新作クロスワールドMMORPG『アイオン2』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、5位にコーエーテクモゲームスの『真・三國無双２ with 猛将伝 Remastered』が初登場。オータムセール中で『ストリートファイター6』をはじめ、セール品も多数ランクインしている。詳しくは、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年10月5日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●9790円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288340/ACE_COMBAT_8_WINGS_OF_THEVE/

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CORE IMAGERY – VIEW-READY © 2025 Vantor.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

Produced under license. BOEING and all Boeing product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of The Boeing Company.

Copyright Dassault Aviation 2026 ©

Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the leading combat aircraft in the world. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Produced in cooperation with Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Lockheed Martin Trademarks used under license to Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The Northrop Grumman name, logos, aircraft, and content are trademarks and copyrights of Northrop Grumman.

Copyright SAAB AB

Produced under license. Bell and all Bell product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of Textron Innovations Inc.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『アイオン2（AION 2）』

●NC

●発売中

●3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393110/AION_2/

© NC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

●KURO GAMES

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『真・三國無双２ with 猛将伝 Remastered』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●7480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3841510/2_with__Remastered/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

6.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1996円（2026年10月9日まで60％オフ、以降は4990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

7.『エスケープ・フロム・タルコフ（Escape from Tarkov）』

●Battlestate Games

●発売中

●5625円（2026年10月9日まで25％オフ、以降は7500円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3932890/Escape_from_Tarkov/

© BATTLESTATE GAMES LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『ARK: Survival Ascended（アーク：サバイバル・アセンデッド）』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●1690円（2026年10月9日まで75％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.



TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

9.『Big Walk』

●Panic

●発売中

●1840円（2026年10月9日まで20％オフ、以降は2300円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1478500/Big_Walk/

© 2026 House House in cooperation with Panic

10.『EA SPORTS FC™ 27』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●9800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4080220/EA_SPORTS_FC_27/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Football Ultimate Team、FUTは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。