今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、NCのクロスワールドMMORPG『アイオン2（AION 2）』が1位を獲得。2位にはエレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位にはアクティビジョンの『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、4位にWild Dogの早期アクセスゲーム『Japanese Ramen Simulator』が、5位に今週発売のスクウェア・エニックスの『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』が、10位にバンダイナムコエンターテインメントの『テイルズ オブ エターニア リマスター』が初登場。

なお、本日の日付が変わった深夜まで「Steam料理フェス」を開催しているので、お料理系のゲームをお得にゲットできる。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年10月19日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『アイオン2（AION 2）』

●NC

●発売中

●3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393110/AION_2/

© NC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4』

●アクティビジョン

●2026年10月23日発売

●通常版：9800円

秘蔵版：1万3200円

秘蔵版アップグレード：3400円

※アドバンスアクセスですぐに可能。

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4435490/Call_of_Duty_Modern_Warfare_4/

©/TM/® 2026 Activision Publishing, Inc. 本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2026 Id Software, Inc.

4.『Japanese Ramen Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Wild Dog

●発売中

●1615円（2026年10月24日まで15％オフ、以降は1900円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4968640/Japanese_Ramen_Simulator/

© Wild Dog, Inc.

5.『ホロライブドリームス』

●QualiArts

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4282500/_/

© COVER / © QualiArts, Inc.

6.『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●2026年10月23日発売

●通常版：7678円

Digital Deluxe Edition：9878円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3259780/_/

© SQUARE ENIX LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO

7.『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●9790円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288340/ACE_COMBAT_8_WINGS_OF_THEVE/

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CORE IMAGERY – VIEW-READY © 2025 Vantor.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

Produced under license. BOEING and all Boeing product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of The Boeing Company.

Copyright Dassault Aviation 2026 ©

Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the leading combat aircraft in the world. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Produced in cooperation with Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Lockheed Martin Trademarks used under license to Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The Northrop Grumman name, logos, aircraft, and content are trademarks and copyrights of Northrop Grumman.

Copyright SAAB AB

Produced under license. Bell and all Bell product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of Textron Innovations Inc.

8.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1996円（2026年10月22日まで60％オフ、以降は4990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

9.『eFootball™』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

10.『テイルズ オブ エターニア リマスター』

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026 Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers © 2026 Ligue de Football Professionnel ® © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●3960円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3470960/_/

Tales of Eternia™Remastered & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©いのまたむつみ