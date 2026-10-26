今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、NCのクロスワールドMMORPG『アイオン2（AION 2）』が先週に引き続き1位。2位にはアクティビジョンの『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4』が、3位にはスクウェア・エニックスの『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、10位にS-GAME Studio開発／S-GAME Publishing発売の『Phantom Blade Zero（ファントムブレイドゼロ）』が初登場。今週発売なので、要チェックだ。そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年10月26日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『アイオン2（AION 2）』

●NC

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393110/AION_2/

© NC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2.『Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●9800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4435490/Call_of_Duty_Modern_Warfare_4/

©/TM/® 2026 Activision Publishing, Inc. 本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2026 Id Software, Inc.

3.『ファイナルファンタジー レゾナンス』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3259780/_/

© SQUARE ENIX LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●2633円（2026年10月27日3時ごろまで70％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/%E3%82%B5%E3%82%A4%E3%83%90%E3%83%BC%E3%83%91%E3%83%B3%E3%82%AF2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

6.『ARK: Survaial Ascended（アーク: サバイバル・アセンデッド）』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●1690円（2026年11月9日まで75％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.

TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

7.『Japanese Ramen Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Wild Dog

●発売中

●1900円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4968640/Japanese_Ramen_Simulator/

© Wild Dog, Inc.

8.『ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●9790円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288340/ACE_COMBAT_8_WINGS_OF_THEVE/

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CORE IMAGERY – VIEW-READY © 2025 Vantor.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

Produced under license. BOEING and all Boeing product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of The Boeing Company.

Copyright Dassault Aviation 2026 ©

Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the leading combat aircraft in the world. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Produced in cooperation with Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Lockheed Martin Trademarks used under license to Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The Northrop Grumman name, logos, aircraft, and content are trademarks and copyrights of Northrop Grumman.

Copyright SAAB AB

Produced under license. Bell and all Bell product names, logos, brands, and their distinctive markings and trade dress are trademarks of Textron Innovations Inc.

9.『オーバーウォッチ』

●ブリザード・エンターテイメント

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357570/%E3%82%AA%E3%83%BC%E3%83%90%E3%83%BC%E3%82%A6%E3%82%A9%E3%83%83%E3%83%81/

© 2026 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. OverwatchおよびBlizzard Entertainmentは、米国およびその他の国におけるBlizzard Entertainment, Inc.の商標または登録商標です。

10.『Phantom Blade Zero（ファントムブレイドゼロ）』

●S-GAME Publishing

●2026年10月29日発売

●通常版：8580円

Digital Deluxe Edition：9980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4115450/Phantom_Blade_Zero/

©PARAWULIN PRODUCTION LIMITED. All rights reserved.



Phantom Blade, S-GAME, and all related marks are the properties of PARAWULIN PRODUCTION LIMITED.