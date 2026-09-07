今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、カプコンの血で血を洗う至高の剣戟アクション『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』が1位に！ 2位にはエレクトロニック・アーツの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位にはセール中のStudio Wildcard／Snail Games USAの『ARK: Survival Ascended』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、5位にCanOpener／WhisperGamesによる早期アクセスゲーム『ダンジョンセトラーズ Dungeon Settlers』が登場。こちらはコロニーシミュレーションとダンジョンクロールを融合させたダークファンタジー戦略ゲームだ。さらに9月11日発売予定のBULKHEAD開発／Team17発売による最大100人が参加可能なミリタリーサンドボックス型の大規模戦闘FPS『WARDOGS』が9位にランクインしている

ちなみに、10位のReissad Studioの『Bodycam』は2024年6月8日に発売しているが、本コーナーでは初顔見せ。大型アップデートを実施し、再注目されたようだ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年9月7日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』

●カプコン

●発売中

●8990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2638890/_Way_of_the_Sword/

©CAPCOM

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●1690円（2026年9月8日まで75％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.



TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

4.『eFootball™』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026 Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers © 2026 Ligue de Football Professionnel ® © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.



Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

5.『ダンジョンセトラーズ Dungeon Settlers』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●CanOpener／WhisperGames

●発売中

●2108円（2026年9月19日までリリース記念セールで15%オフ、以降は2480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2798330/_Dungeon_Settlers/

© 2026 CanOpener. All rights reserved.

6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI



©2026 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2495円（2026年9月9日まで50％オフ、以降は4990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

8.『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』

●COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4162040/_/

Copyright © COGNSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.

9.『WARDOGS』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Team17

●2026年9月11日発売

●通常版：4980円

Supporter Edition：6200円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867240/WARDOGS/

© BULKHEAD

10.『Bodycam』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Reissad Studio

●発売中

●3120円（2026年9月11日まで20％オフ、以降は3900円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2406770/Bodycam/

ライサッド スタジオ / ライサッド