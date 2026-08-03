毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング 第177回
毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『ストリートファイター6』が1位！『Beast of Reincarnation』や『ほの暮しの庭』など新作も上位に【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、セールでお買い得なカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位を獲得！ 2位には明日発売のゲームフリーク開発／Fictions発売の『Beast of Reincarnation』、3位には日本一ソフトウェアの『ほの暮しの庭』と、新作タイトルが続く。
そのほかの新作タイトルとしては、8位にBellring Games開発／Skystone Games発売のPvPvE脱出アクションRPG『ミストフォール ハンター』が、9位にLimbic Entertainment開発／Hooded Horse発売の広大な海賊のアジトを作り上げるストラテジーゲーム『Corsair Cove コルセア・コーヴ』がランクインしている。
ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。
※2026年8月3日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2495円（2026年8月4日まで50％オフ、以降は4990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
2.『Beast of Reincarnation』
●Fictions
●2026年8月4日発売
●通常版：7980円
Deluxe Edition：8980円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001760/Beast_of_Reincarnation/
©2025 GAME FREAK inc. All rights reserved. Published by Fictions, Inc.
3.『ほの暮しの庭』
●日本一ソフトウェア
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3934250/_/
©2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2026 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.
4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.
5.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
6.『eFootball™』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/
adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026. Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
7.『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』
●COGNOSPHERE PTE.
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4162040/_/
Copyrights © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.
8.『ミストフォール ハンター（Mistfall Hunter）』
●Skystone Games
●発売中
●2835円（2026年8月13日までリリース記念セールで10％オフ、3150円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3282300/Mistfall_Hunter/
© Bellring Games
9.『Corsair Cove コルセア・コーヴ』
●Hooded Horse
●発売中
●2985円（2026年8月15日までリリース記念セールで25％オフ、以降は3980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368140/Corsair_Cove/
Limbic Entertainment © 2026 All Rights Reserved.
10.『Palworld / パルワールド』
●Pocketpair
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/
© Pocketpair, Inc.
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります
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