今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、セールでお買い得なカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位を獲得！ 2位には明日発売のゲームフリーク開発／Fictions発売の『Beast of Reincarnation』、3位には日本一ソフトウェアの『ほの暮しの庭』と、新作タイトルが続く。

そのほかの新作タイトルとしては、8位にBellring Games開発／Skystone Games発売のPvPvE脱出アクションRPG『ミストフォール ハンター』が、9位にLimbic Entertainment開発／Hooded Horse発売の広大な海賊のアジトを作り上げるストラテジーゲーム『Corsair Cove コルセア・コーヴ』がランクインしている。

ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年8月3日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2495円（2026年8月4日まで50％オフ、以降は4990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

2.『Beast of Reincarnation』

●Fictions

●2026年8月4日発売

●通常版：7980円

Deluxe Edition：8980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001760/Beast_of_Reincarnation/

©2025 GAME FREAK inc. All rights reserved. Published by Fictions, Inc.

3.『ほの暮しの庭』

●日本一ソフトウェア

●発売中

●9020円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3934250/_/

©2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2026 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

6.『eFootball™』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball/

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2026] © 2026, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2026. Official Licensed Product of The Football Association Ltd. Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2026 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2026 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2026 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.



Published by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

7.『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』

●COGNOSPHERE PTE.

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4162040/_/

Copyrights © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.

8.『ミストフォール ハンター（Mistfall Hunter）』

●Skystone Games

●発売中

●2835円（2026年8月13日までリリース記念セールで10％オフ、3150円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3282300/Mistfall_Hunter/

© Bellring Games

9.『Corsair Cove コルセア・コーヴ』

●Hooded Horse

●発売中

●2985円（2026年8月15日までリリース記念セールで25％オフ、以降は3980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368140/Corsair_Cove/

Limbic Entertainment © 2026 All Rights Reserved.

10.『Palworld / パルワールド』

●Pocketpair

●発売中

●3400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/

© Pocketpair, Inc.