ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは9月11日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計7本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。提供は9月16日からとなる。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月はTake-Twoが贈るプロレスゲーム「WWE 2K25」、コーエーテクモゲームスによる江戸を舞台とした「Fate/Samurai Remnant」、未開のアマゾンを生きるオープンワールドサバイバルシミュレーション「Green Hell」、シリーズ初のストラテジーゲーム「ペルソナ５ タクティカ」などが追加される。

発表を受けたユーザーからは「今月も豪華！」「FateSRだと…!?」「今月は新作が忙しいんだよぉ」と嬉しい悲鳴があがっている。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年9月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

「WWE 2K25」（PS5／PS4）

「Fate/Samurai Remnant」（PS5／PS4）

「Green Hell」（PS5／PS4）

「ペルソナ５ タクティカ」（PS5／PS4）

「Crow Country」（PS5／PS4）

「The Invincible」（PS5）

「CONSCRIPT」（PS5）

※PlayStation Plusゲームカタログのラインナップは、一部の地域では異なる場合があります。お住まいの地域のラインナップについては、リリース日にPlayStation Storeでご確認ください。

※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「PS5」「PS4」はソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

©2025 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 2Kおよび2Kのロゴは、Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2025 WWE. All Rights Reserved. の登録商標です。WWEの興行、人物名、画像、肖像、スローガン、レスリングの技、商標、ロゴ、著作権は、いずれもWWEおよびその子会社の独占的財産です。その他の商標、ロゴ、著作権は、いずれも各所有者の財産です。

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

©TYPE-MOON/コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. 制作協力 アニプレックス

Downloading this product is subject to the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and our terms of use and any other specific additional conditions associated with this product. If you do not accept these terms, do not download this product. One-time license fee for downloading to multiple PS4 and/or PS5 systems. All content, game titles, trade names and/or visual game characters, trademarks, graphics and associated images are trademarks and copyrighted material belonging to Creepy Jar S.A. In particular “Green Hell” is a registered trademark of Creepy Jar S.A. All rights reserved.

©SFB Games Limited 2023

© 11 bit studios S.A. and Starward Industries S.A. All rights reserved.

CONSCRIPT © Catchweight Studio, published under licence by TEAM17 Digital Limited