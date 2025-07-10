ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは7月10日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計6本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。期間はタイトルごとに異なる。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月は未来の巨大都市ナイトシティが舞台のオープンワールドRPG「サイバーパンク2077」、最大5人で次元を超えた恐怖から地球を守る協力型サバイバルクラフトアドベンチャー「アビオティックファクター（発売同日カタログ入り）」、カリブ海に浮かぶ島国を運営する箱庭型のシミュレーション「トロピコ 6」などが追加される。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年7月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

「サイバーパンク2077」（PS5／PS4）※7月10日から

「アビオティックファクター」（PS5）※7月22日から

「トロピコ6」（PS5／PS4）※7月15日から

「プラネット ズー」（PS5）※7月15日から

「Risk of Rain 2」（PS5／PS4）※7月15日から

「Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden」（PS5）※7月15日から

※PlayStation Plusゲームカタログのラインナップは、一部の地域では異なる場合があります。お住まいの地域のラインナップについては、リリース日にPlayStation Storeでご確認ください。

※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「PS5」「PS4」はソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

© 2025 CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. CD PROJEKT, the CD PROJEKT logo, Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk 2077 and the Cyberpunk 2077 logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. in the US and/or other countries.

© 2024 Deep Field Games and Playstack Games. All rights reserved.

Planet Zoo © 2024-2025 Frontier Developments plc. Frontier, the Frontier logo, Planet Zoo and the Planet Zoo logo are trade marks of Frontier Developments plc, variably registered around the world. All rights reserved.

© 2019 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. Published by Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Developed by Limbic Entertainment. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Gearbox. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and Risk of Rain, and the Gearbox Publishing logo, are registered trademarks of Gearbox. Developed by Hopoo Games, LLC.

©2024 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a game developed by Don’t Nod Entertainment and published by Focus Entertainment. Focus Entertainment, Don’t Nod Entertainment and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or their logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.