ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは12月11日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計10本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。提供は12月16日からとなる。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月はUbisoftが贈るオープンワールドアドベンチャー「アサシン クリード ミラージュ」、コーエーテクモゲームスによるダークな三国乱世を描く「Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty」、空に浮かぶ島々を旅するCygamesの人気RPGシリーズ「GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink」などが追加される。

発表を受けたユーザーからは「すごいラインアップ来たー」「リリンク楽しいからぜひ」「やばい、これは忙しくなる」「やりたかったの多い」「さすがに年末は豪華だぜ…！」と嬉しい悲鳴があがっている。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年12月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

「アサシン クリード ミラージュ」（PS5／PS4）

「Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty」（PS5／PS4）

「GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink」（PS5／PS4）

「Skate Story」（PS5）

「LEGO® ホライゾン アドベンチャー」（PS5）

「プラネットコースター 2」（PS5）

「キャットクエスト3」（PS5／PS4）

「パウ・パトロール グランプリ」（PS5／PS4）

「パウ・パトロール ワールド」（PS5／PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」（プレミアムプランが対象）

「ソウルキャリバーIII」（PS2）

