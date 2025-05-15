ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは5月15日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」「クラシックスカタログ」において、新たに計8本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。期間は5月20日から。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月はアクションに満ちた広大な砂漠の世界を探検する「SAND LAND」、手軽に楽しめる対戦格闘ゲーム「Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising」、サイバーパンクの世界を探索する「ソウルハッカーズ2」などが追加される。

さらに、クラシックスカタログにはPlayStation 2の名作FPSシミュレーション「Battle Engine Aquila」が遊べるようになる。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年5月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

「SAND LAND」（PS5／PS4）

「Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising」（PS5／PS4）

「ソウルハッカーズ2」（PS5）

「Battlefield V」（PS4）

「牧場物語 Welcome！ワンダフルライフ」（PS5）

「S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy」（PS5／PS4）

「Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted」（PS4）

クラシックスカタログ（プレミアムプランが対象）

「Battle Engine Aquila」（PS2）

※PlayStation Plusゲームカタログのラインナップは、一部の地域では異なる場合があります。お住まいの地域のラインナップについては、リリース日にPlayStation Storeでご確認ください。

※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「PS5」「PS4」はソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

