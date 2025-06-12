ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは6月12日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計8本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。期間は6月17日から。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月は100人以上の英雄達を率いて戦乱の世を救うRPG「百英雄伝」、超常的な危機に立ち向かう協力型FPS「FBC: Firebreak」、塊（カタマリ）を転がすのがクセになる「みんな大好き塊魂アンコール+ 王様プチメモリー」などが追加される。

とくに「FBC: Firebreak」については発売日からの追加で、普通に購入すると4480円かかるのでお得。3人のプレイヤーが協力するPvEマルチシューターとなる。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年6月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

「百英雄伝」（PS5／PS4）

「FBC: Firebreak」（PS5）

「みんな大好き塊魂アンコール+ 王様プチメモリー」（PS5／PS4）

「Battlefield 2042」（PS5／PS4）

「theHunter: Call of the Wild」（PS4）

「Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2」（PS5／PS4）

「Train Sim World 5」（PS5／PS4）

「ENDLESS Dungeon」（PS5／PS4）

※PlayStation Plusゲームカタログのラインナップは、一部の地域では異なる場合があります。お住まいの地域のラインナップについては、リリース日にPlayStation Storeでご確認ください。

