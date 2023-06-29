ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは6月29日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年7月4日から7月31日まで。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年7月の「フリープレイ」

『コール オブ デューティ ブラックオプス コールドウォー - 世代互換バンドル』

・発売元：Activision Publishing, Inc.

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：ファーストパーソンシューティング

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年7月4日～7月31日

© 2020-2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS、CALL OF DUTY WARZONE、WARZONE は Activision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。そのほかの商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。

『Alan Wake Remastered』

・発売元：EPIC GAMES

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年7月4日～7月31日

"Epic Games" and the Epic Games logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Alan Wake and Alan Wake Remastered Copyright © Remedy Entertainment Plc 2010 - 2021. "Alan Wake," "Northlight," and the Remedy logo are trademarks of Remedy Entertainment Plc, registered in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved.

『Endling - Extinction is Forever』

・発売元：HANDY GAMES GMBH

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アドベンチャー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年7月4日～7月31日

© 2022 www.handy-games.com GmbH. Developed by Herobeat Studios S.L., Spain. Published & Distributed by HandyGames, Germany. HandyGames is a THQ Nordic Company. The Herobeat Studios and Endling logos are owned by Herobeat Studios S.L. All other brands, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

プレイステーション公式Twitterで最新情報を手に入れよう

プレイステーション公式Twitterアカウントでは、PS Plusの更新情報を随時公開。いち早く情報を得るためにも、フォローしてみてはいかがだろうか。

▼プレイステーション公式Twitterアカウント

https://twitter.com/playstation_jp

▼PS Plus利用権の追加およびPlayStation StoreのPS Plusページはこちら

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/pages/subscriptions/