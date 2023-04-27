  • Facebookアイコン
戦いは数だよ！【PS Plus情報】5月のフリープレイに中世戦場PvP『Chivalry 2』など3タイトルが登場

極限のスリルを楽しむレース＆スポーツゲームの2タイトルも対象に

戦いは数だよ！【PS Plus情報】5月のフリープレイに中世戦場PvP『Chivalry 2』など3タイトルが登場

2023年04月27日 14時05分更新

文● Zenon／ASCII

　ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月27日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年5月2日から6月5日まで。

　PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年5月の「フリープレイ」

『GRID LEGENDS（グリッド レジェンド）』

発売元：エレクトロニック・アーツ
フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）
ジャンル：ドライビング、レース
・「フリープレイ」
提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

© 2021 Electronic Arts Inc. GRID and Codemasters are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

 

『Chivalry 2』

発売元：TRIPWIRE INTERACTIVE
フォーマット：PS5／PS4
ジャンル：格闘、アクション
・「フリープレイ」
提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

・『Chivalry 2』ローンチトレーラー | PS4 PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGzWJm6m2Oo

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 © ® 2021 Torn Banner Studios Inc. Published by Tripwire Presents. Tripwire Presents® and Tripwire® are Registered Trademarks owned by Tripwire Interactive LLC. All rights reserved. Distributed by Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Deep Silver is a registered trademark of Koch Media GmbH in the USA and elsewhere. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2021, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

 

『Descenders（ディセンダーズ）』

発売元：NO MORE ROBOTS
フォーマット：PS4
ジャンル：スポーツ
・「フリープレイ」
提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

©2020 No More Robots. Published by Sold Out Sales and Marketing Ltd and Game Source Entertainment in Japan and Asia.
Developed by RageSquid.

※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「PS5」「PS4」はソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。



