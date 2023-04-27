ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月27日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年5月2日から6月5日まで。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年5月の「フリープレイ」

『GRID LEGENDS（グリッド レジェンド）』

・発売元：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：ドライビング、レース

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

© 2021 Electronic Arts Inc. GRID and Codemasters are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

『Chivalry 2』

・発売元：TRIPWIRE INTERACTIVE

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：格闘、アクション

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

・『Chivalry 2』ローンチトレーラー | PS4 PS5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGzWJm6m2Oo

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 © ® 2021 Torn Banner Studios Inc. Published by Tripwire Presents. Tripwire Presents® and Tripwire® are Registered Trademarks owned by Tripwire Interactive LLC. All rights reserved. Distributed by Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Deep Silver is a registered trademark of Koch Media GmbH in the USA and elsewhere. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2021, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

『Descenders（ディセンダーズ）』

・発売元：NO MORE ROBOTS

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：スポーツ

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年5月2日～6月5日

©2020 No More Robots. Published by Sold Out Sales and Marketing Ltd and Game Source Entertainment in Japan and Asia.

Developed by RageSquid.

