ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは6月1日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年6月6日から7月3日まで。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年6月の「フリープレイ」

『NBA 2K23』

・発売元：2K / テイクツー・インタラクティブ・ジャパン

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：スポーツ（バスケットボール）

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年6月6日～7月3日

© 2005-2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and NBA member team identifications are the intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Officially licensed product of the National Basketball Players Association. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

『ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション 2』

・発売元：FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：シミュレーション、ストラテジー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年6月6日～7月3日

Jurassic World Evolution 2 © 2021 Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2021 Frontier Developments PLC.All rights reserved.

『Trek to Yomi』

・発売元：Devolver Digital

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年6月6日～7月3日

Copyright 2022 Leonard Menchiari. All Rights Reserved.

