ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは1月15日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計8本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。提供は1月20日から。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月はナムコ（現バンダイナムコエンターテインメント）による初代PlayStation版レーシングゲーム「リッジレーサー」がクラシックスに追加される。

そのほか、もうすぐ最新作「バイオハザード レクイエム」が発売するカプコンの「バイオハザード ヴィレッジ」、シリーズ初のダブル主人公制を採用した「龍が如く8」、異変を見つけたら引き返すというルールで社会現象となった「8番出口」などがゲームカタログに追加。なぜか“8尽くし”となっている（※）。

※「バイオヴィレッジ」はナンバリングで言うとバイオハザードVIIIのため

発表を受けたユーザーからは「バイオいいね！」「龍が如く8は神ゲー」「全部やりたい」「さすがに豪華」「やりきれないよぉ」と嬉しい悲鳴があがっている。

また、映画「8番出口」で“歩く男”を演じた河内大和さんを起用したPS Plusの新CMも公開。今回は「ホラー編」とのことだが、シリーズとして続いていくという。こちらの展開にも注目したい。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2026年1月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

●「バイオハザード ヴィレッジ」（PS5／PS4）

●「龍が如く８」（PS5／PS4）

●「8番出口」（PS5／PS4）

●「A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead」（PS5）

●「Darkest Dungeon II」（PS5／PS4）

●「Expeditions: A MudRunner Game」（PS5／PS4）

●「A Little to the Left」（PS5／PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」（プレミアムプランが対象）

●「リッジレーサー」（初代PS）

