2Kは7月17日、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）で発売予定の『NBA 2K26』について、キャンペーンロードマップを公開した。ゲームの発売に先立ち、『NBA 2K26』のゲームプレイと各機能を順次公開していく。続報をお見逃しなく。

ゲームの発売日は、2025年9月5日（早期アクセス開催は8月30日）。価格はプラットフォームやエディションによって異なるので、下記のゲーム情報を確認してほしい。

キャンペーンロードマップ

●ゲームプレイ：2025年7月28日週

●マイプレイヤー：2025年8月4日週

●プレゼンテーション：2025年8月4日週

●マイチーム：2025年8月11日週

●The W：2025年8月11日週

●マイキャリア：2025年8月18日週

●マイNBA：2025年8月18日週

●ザ・シティ：2025年8月25日週

今後数週間のうちに公開される『NBA 2K26』の最新機能や強化点、進化をお知らせ。シリーズ過去最高の没入感を誇る最新作に期待しよう。また、このロードマップに加えて、新機能の一部をいち早くチェックできるコートサイドレポートも公開しているので、ぜひチェックしてほしい。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：NBA 2K26

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：2K

開発：Visual Concepts

プラットフォーム：

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

発売日：2025年9月5日予定

※スーパースター エディションとノーダウト エディションは早期アクセスで8月30日からプレイ可能。

価格：

PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One／PC通常版：9460円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Switch 2通常版：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Switch通常版：7990円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

PS5／XSX|S／PCスーパースター エディション：1万4080円（ダウンロード版）

PS5／XSX|S／PCノーダウト エディション：1万5180円（ダウンロード版）★

※PS5／PS4／Switch／Switch 2はパッケージ版も発売。

★は2025年9月7日までの期間限定販売。

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

© 2005-2025 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Published by 2K. 2K, T2, and related logos, are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and individual NBA member team identifications reproduced on this product are trademarks and copyrighted designs, and/or other forms of intellectual property, that are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams and may not be used, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2025 the National Basketball Players Association. All rights reserved. © 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PS4 logo”, “PS4”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and “Play Has No Limits” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Series S logo, Series X|S logo, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. The ESRB ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.