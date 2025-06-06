Steam Storeにて6月6日より、2KのハクスラRPG「ボーダーランズ2」の無料ダウンロード配信が実施中だ。期間は2025年6月9日2時まで。

本作は、FPSにRPG要素を取り入れてヒットした「ボーダーランズ」シリーズの2作目。ミッションをこなして経験値やお金、装備を入手し、スキルツリーで強化しながらハンターとして戦っていく。

装備はランダム生成のため、強い武器を手に入れること自体が目的の「ハクスラ」を楽しめる。「1」から破格のグレードアップを果たした作品として、当時は神ゲーと評価された。DLCでさらにやり込み要素も広がっている。

続編の「3」はアクション面が強化されるなど、ファンの期待に応える出来に。そちらも今なら95％オフの399円で購入できる。

最新作の「ボーダーランズ4」は2025年9月12日に発売決定しており、その一環として今回のセールが開催されているものと思われる。

ただ、ダウンロードは一旦待ってほしい。というのもゲーム自体は好評な出来なのに対し、海外コメントを中心に急にSteamの評価が“圧倒的に不評”へと転落しているのだ。

コメントを見てみると、どうも開発元が利用規約（プライバシーポリシー）を改訂してMODとVPNを禁止したほか、各種個人情報（氏名、住所、電話番号、IPアドレス、クレカ情報など）、アカウントの認証情報（ユーザー名とパスワード）、およびチャット機能を介した通信内容といった機密情報まで、ゲームを通じて収集できるように改悪したとのこと。

今すぐ「ボーダーランズ2」を遊びたいという人以外は、この炎上が収まるまで少し様子を見た方がいいかもしれない。

・Steam Storeトップページ

https://store.steampowered.com/

・「ボーダーランズ2」製品ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/49520/Borderlands_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/397540/3/

