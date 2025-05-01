ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは5月1日、同社が提供する定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）にて、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のラインアップ更新を告知した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2025年5月6日～6月2日まで。

5月は、スパイク・チュンソフトの「Ark: Survival Ascended」がフリープレイに登場。Unreal Engine 5で構築されたリアルな世界に、何百種類もの恐竜や原始的な生物が登場するサバイバルシミュレーションゲームだ。

また、GOTYにも輝いたポーカー×ローグライクの戦略ゲーム「Balatro」や、レトロなビジュアルとFPSを融合させたスタイリッシュシューティング「Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun」もフリープレイの対象となっている。

これを受けたユーザーからは「豪華で嬉しい」「Balatroはヤバい。時間泥棒」「個人的に大当たりの月」「まさかARKがフリープレイに来るとは……！」と大変好評な様子。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2025年5月の「フリープレイ」

『Ark: Survival Ascended』

・発売元：スパイク・チュンソフト

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）

・ジャンル：RPG、アドベンチャー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2025年5月6日～6月2日

©2024 Wildcard Studios. All rights reserved.

『Balatro』

・発売元：PlayStack

・フォーマット：PS5／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：ストラテジー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2025年5月6日～6月2日

© 2024 LocalThunk and Playstack Games. All Rights reserved

『Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun』

・発売元：Focus Entertainment

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：シューティング

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2025年5月6日～6月2日

© Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2022. Boltgun, the Boltgun logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila’ Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. Focus, Focus Entertainment and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. Auroch Digital and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Auroch Digital. All rights reserved to their respective owners.