Epic Games Storeにて5月16日より、ゾンビゲーム「Dead Island 2」の無料ダウンロードが開催中。期間は2025年5月23日0時まで。

本作は、ゾンビパンデミックに陥ったロサンゼルスを舞台に、無数のゾンビと戦うゲーム。武器はすぐに壊れるので、道具をクラフトし強化しながら進もう。

数あるゾンビゲーのなかでもトップクラスと称される「ゴア表現」はもはや狂気のレベル。流血表現、部位欠損など非常にグロいので、苦手な方は要注意だ。

そのほか、ゾッとするホラーアドベンチャーゲーム「Happy Game」も無料配布となっている。あわせてチェックしてみては。

・Epic Games Storeトップページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

・Dead Island 2製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/dead-island-2

・Happy Game製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/happy-game-35a105

©2022 and published by Plaion GmbH.Deep Silver is a division of Plaion.Deep Silver, Dead Island 2™ and their respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH.Developed by Deep Silver Dambuster and additional development by Deep Silver Fishlabs.Dambuster and Fishlabs are registered trademarks of Plaion GmbH.All rights reserved.