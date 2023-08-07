THQ Nordic Japanは8月7日、PlayStaton 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）向けサバイバルホラー『Alone in the Dark』（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）の最新トレーラーを公開した。本作の発売日は、2023年10月25日。価格はPlayStation 5のパッケージ／ダウンロード版が7590円、Xbox Series X|SとPC（Steam）のダウンロード版が7600円だ。

『Alone in the Dark（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）』"暗きもの”紹介トレーラー

URL：https://youtu.be/Ku4jDM6ZoXs

本作の前日譚を描く無料体験版『Alone in the Dark Prologue』（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク プロローグ）をPlayStation Store／Microsoft Store／Steamで配信中。

また、PS5パッケージ／ダウンロード版、Xboxダウンロード版は予約受付中、Steamではウィッシュリストを受付中だ。本作が気になった人は、体験版をプレイして、ぜひとも予約しよう。

『Alone in the Dark Prologue』配信ストア

・PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA08241_00-AITDDEMOBUNDLE00

・Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938800/Alone_in_the_Dark_Prologue/

・Microsoft Store

https://www.xbox.com/ja-jp/games/store/alone-in-the-dark-prologue/9p4w1hd36jb0

『Alone in the Dark』ダウンロード版配信ストア

・PlayStation 5

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10005283

・Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1310410/Alone_in_the_Dark/?l=japanese

・Xbox Series X|S

https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/alone-in-the-dark/9N54K31CFGC1/0017

以下でPS5パッケージ版を予約受付中

・Amazon（限定版）

https://amzn.asia/d/0hmp4mF

・Amazon（通常版）

https://amzn.asia/d/7n3SROm

・ゲオオンラインストア

https://ec.geo-online.co.jp/shop/g/g516012601/

・ヨドバシ.com

https://www.yodobashi.com/product/100000001007851475/

・ビックカメラ.com

https://www.biccamera.com/bc/item/11426144/

・アキバ☆ソフマップ

https://a.sofmap.com/product_detail.aspx?sku=24822770

・Neowing

https://www.neowing.co.jp/product/ELJM-30333

・Joshin webショップ

https://joshinweb.jp/game/56663/4571574970281.html

・エディオン

https://www.edion.com/detail.html?p_cd=00075911638

・楽天ブックス

https://books.rakuten.co.jp/rb/17524661/

・ノジマオンライン

https://online.nojima.co.jp/commodity/1/4571574970281/

・コジマネット

https://www.kojima.net/ec/prod_detail.html?prod=4571574970281&sku=4571574970281

・ヤマダウェブコム

https://www.yamada-denkiweb.com/2819001018/

・あみあみ

https://www.amiami.jp/top/detail/detail?scode=GAME-0028730

・HMV&BOOKS online

https://www.hmv.co.jp/product/detail/14001808

・セブンネットショッピング

https://7net.omni7.jp/detail/2110639850

※ほかの店舗も予約受付を順次開始する。

【スクリーンショット】

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Alone in the Dark（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）

ジャンル：サバイバルホラー

販売：THQ Nordic

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

発売日：2023年10月25日

価格：

PS5版：7590円（パッケージ／ダウンロード） ※PS Plus加入で10％オフの6831円

PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※PS Plus加入で10％オフの7920円

XSX|S／PC版：7600円（ダウンロード版） ※10％オフの6840円

Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※10％オフの7920円

CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

© 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Pieces Interactive. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

※「PlayStation」および「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.登録商標または商標です。

※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。