  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023August

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  PS5／XSX|S／Steam『Alone in the Dark』の最新トレーラーが公開！

サバイバルホラーの原点『Alone in the Dark』のリ・イマジネーション作

PS5／XSX|S／Steam『Alone in the Dark』の最新トレーラーが公開！

2023年08月07日 16時40分更新

文● ASCII

決してその名を口にするな。“彼”はいつでもそこにいる

　THQ Nordic Japanは8月7日、PlayStaton 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）向けサバイバルホラー『Alone in the Dark』（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）の最新トレーラーを公開した。本作の発売日は、2023年10月25日。価格はPlayStation 5のパッケージ／ダウンロード版が7590円、Xbox Series X|SとPC（Steam）のダウンロード版が7600円だ。

『Alone in the Dark（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）』"暗きもの”紹介トレーラー

URLhttps://youtu.be/Ku4jDM6ZoXs

　本作の前日譚を描く無料体験版『Alone in the Dark Prologue』（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク プロローグ）をPlayStation Store／Microsoft Store／Steamで配信中。

　また、PS5パッケージ／ダウンロード版、Xboxダウンロード版は予約受付中、Steamではウィッシュリストを受付中だ。本作が気になった人は、体験版をプレイして、ぜひとも予約しよう。

『Alone in the Dark Prologue』配信ストア

PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA08241_00-AITDDEMOBUNDLE00
Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938800/Alone_in_the_Dark_Prologue/
Microsoft Store
https://www.xbox.com/ja-jp/games/store/alone-in-the-dark-prologue/9p4w1hd36jb0

『Alone in the Dark』ダウンロード版配信ストア

PlayStation 5
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10005283
Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1310410/Alone_in_the_Dark/?l=japanese
Xbox Series X|S
https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/alone-in-the-dark/9N54K31CFGC1/0017

以下でPS5パッケージ版を予約受付中

Amazon（限定版）
https://amzn.asia/d/0hmp4mF
Amazon（通常版）
https://amzn.asia/d/7n3SROm
ゲオオンラインストア
https://ec.geo-online.co.jp/shop/g/g516012601/
ヨドバシ.com
https://www.yodobashi.com/product/100000001007851475/
ビックカメラ.com
https://www.biccamera.com/bc/item/11426144/
アキバ☆ソフマップ
https://a.sofmap.com/product_detail.aspx?sku=24822770
Neowing
https://www.neowing.co.jp/product/ELJM-30333
Joshin webショップ
https://joshinweb.jp/game/56663/4571574970281.html
エディオン
https://www.edion.com/detail.html?p_cd=00075911638
楽天ブックス
https://books.rakuten.co.jp/rb/17524661/
ノジマオンライン
https://online.nojima.co.jp/commodity/1/4571574970281/
コジマネット
https://www.kojima.net/ec/prod_detail.html?prod=4571574970281&sku=4571574970281
ヤマダウェブコム
https://www.yamada-denkiweb.com/2819001018/
あみあみ
https://www.amiami.jp/top/detail/detail?scode=GAME-0028730
HMV&BOOKS online
https://www.hmv.co.jp/product/detail/14001808
セブンネットショッピング
https://7net.omni7.jp/detail/2110639850
※ほかの店舗も予約受付を順次開始する。

【スクリーンショット】

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Alone in the Dark（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）
ジャンル：サバイバルホラー
販売：THQ Nordic
プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）
発売日：2023年10月25日
価格：
　PS5版：7590円（パッケージ／ダウンロード）※PS Plus加入で10％オフの6831円
　PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※PS Plus加入で10％オフの7920円
　XSX|S／PC版：7600円（ダウンロード版）※10％オフの6840円
　Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※10％オフの7920円
CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

© 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Pieces Interactive. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
※「PlayStation」および「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.登録商標または商標です。
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています