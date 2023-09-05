THQ Nordic Japanは9月5日、PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）で発売予定の『Alone in the Dark』（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）について、さらなる品質向上を図り、最高のゲーム体験を提供するために、下記の通り発売を延期すると発表した。

変更前発売日：2023年10月25日

↓

変更後発売日：2024年1月16日

同社は引き続き、ユーザーが満足できる作品作りに全力を尽くしていくとのことなので、発売を楽しみに待とう。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Alone in the Dark（アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク）

ジャンル：サバイバルホラー

販売：THQ Nordic

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

発売日：2024年1月16日

価格：

PS5版：7590円（パッケージ／ダウンロード） ※PS Plus加入で10％オフの6831円

PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※PS Plus加入で10％オフの7920円

XSX|S／PC版：7600円（ダウンロード版） ※10％オフの6840円

Digital Deluxe Edition：8800円（ダウンロード版） ※10％オフの7920円

CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

