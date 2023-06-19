インティ・クリエイツは6月16日、2D横スクロールアクションゲーム『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon』シリーズの2作を1パッケージ化した『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』（Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4）の限定版の特典物を公開した。

限定版のBOXは、公式イラストレーター夏目裕司氏が描き下ろしたイラストに、高品質なUVニス加工を施した豪華仕様。その外箱に、3つのアイテムが収納された豪華限定版となっている。

本作の発売は2023年7月13日、価格は通常版が4180円／限定版が9980円だ。

【限定版同梱物】

①『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』フルカラー設定資料集

②『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』サウンドトラックCD（2枚組）

③“8Bitスタイル”アクリルキーホルダー

オフィシャルイラストレーター／キャラクターデザイナーの夏目裕司氏が描いたデザインの草案～設定稿、そして、没案までを収載。さらに、ドットスタッフがデザインした資料までも惜しみなく収載した40Pフルカラー設定資料集。

とくに「Bloodstained」シリーズプロデューサーのIGA（五十嵐孝司）氏、シリーズディレクターのSHUTARO氏をはじめ、「Curse of the Moon」シリーズディレクターの宮澤拡希氏、キャラクターデザイナーの夏目裕司氏、および、開発チームのスタッフたちによる数多くの解説コメントなど、ファン必見の情報を掲載している。

②『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』サウンドトラックCD （2枚組）

ゲーム中の全BGMをオリジナル音源で収録した2枚組のサウンドトラックCD。

DISC 1 – Track list

「Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon」

01 Theme of Bloodstained

02 Call of Eternity

03 Theme of Zangetsu

04 Moonlit Blade

05 Billowing Steam

06 Desperado's Death Parade

07 R.I.P.08 Voyage of Promise（Theme of Miriam）

09 On to the Next Battle

10 Bloody Frontier

11 Depths of Despair

12 Frigid Waltz

13 Theme of Alfred

14 Boundless Avarice

15 Grim Dealings

16 Theme of Gebel

17 Echoes of Sorrow

18 Grotesque Horror

19 Voyage of Promise

20 Heart of the Storm

21 Gruesome Slaughter

22 Luscious Crimson

23 Malicious Intent

24 Wicked Smirk

25 Jamais Vu

26 Lunatic Princess

27 Full Moon's Calamity

28 Silent Howling

29 Beyond the Longest Night

30 Curse of the Moon

31 Soul Art Acquisition

32 The Horrible Night

33 New Comrade

34 Into the Hellscape

35 Soul of the Damned

36 Dark Emperor

37 Exorschism

38 After the Nightmare

39 Lucid Dream

40 Game Over

41 After the Nightmare -Normal End Ver.-

DISC 2 – Track list

「Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2」

01 Curse of the Moon -Crescendo-

02 Creeping Presence

03 The Dawn Shall Not Break

04 Zangetsu Returns

05 On to the Next Battle（Short Ver.）

06 Moonlit Dance with Death

07 Enemy or Ally

08 Deepening Bonds

09 Briar Labyrinth

10 Roaring Cascade

11 Eternal Silence

12 Infernal Crucible

13 Museum of Nightmares

14 Laboratory of Souls

15 Boundless Pursuers

16 Castle Swallower

17 A Sneering Eternal Hell

18 Consumer of the Land

19 The Night Continues On

20 Curse of the Moon 2

21 Beat of Determination

22 Ready for Questioning

23 A Moment's Respite

24 Dependable Friends

25 Attack the Moon!

26 Vigorous Breakthrough

27 Accursed Lunar Sanctum

28 Hole

29 Who Comes from Beyond the Darkness

30 We Shall Fight On

31 Ever-Sharp Blade

③“8Bitスタイル”アクリルキーホルダー

斬月をはじめ、すべてのプレイアブルキャラクターのドット絵を使用し、ゲーム内の重要なシーンを構成した50×50mm内サイズの茄子カン付きアクリルキーホルダー。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』

（ブラッドステインド カース・オブ・ザ・ムーン クロニクルズ）

ジャンル：アクション

販売：インティ・クリエイツ

プラットフォーム：Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4

※パッケージ版のみ。

発売日：2023年7月13日

※ダウンロード版は配信済み。

価格：

パッケージ通常版：4180円

パッケージ限定版：9980円

※ダウンロード版の『1』は980円、『2』は1480円

プレイ人数：1人～2人

CERO：C（15才以上対象）

©ArtPlay, Inc. / ©INTI CREATES CO., LTD.