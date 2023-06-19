インティ・クリエイツは6月16日、2D横スクロールアクションゲーム『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon』シリーズの2作を1パッケージ化した『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』（Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4）の限定版の特典物を公開した。
限定版のBOXは、公式イラストレーター夏目裕司氏が描き下ろしたイラストに、高品質なUVニス加工を施した豪華仕様。その外箱に、3つのアイテムが収納された豪華限定版となっている。
本作の発売は2023年7月13日、価格は通常版が4180円／限定版が9980円だ。
【限定版同梱物】
①『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』フルカラー設定資料集
②『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』サウンドトラックCD（2枚組）
③“8Bitスタイル”アクリルキーホルダー
①『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』フルカラー設定資料集
オフィシャルイラストレーター／キャラクターデザイナーの夏目裕司氏が描いたデザインの草案～設定稿、そして、没案までを収載。さらに、ドットスタッフがデザインした資料までも惜しみなく収載した40Pフルカラー設定資料集。
とくに「Bloodstained」シリーズプロデューサーのIGA（五十嵐孝司）氏、シリーズディレクターのSHUTARO氏をはじめ、「Curse of the Moon」シリーズディレクターの宮澤拡希氏、キャラクターデザイナーの夏目裕司氏、および、開発チームのスタッフたちによる数多くの解説コメントなど、ファン必見の情報を掲載している。
②『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』サウンドトラックCD （2枚組）
ゲーム中の全BGMをオリジナル音源で収録した2枚組のサウンドトラックCD。
DISC 1 – Track list
「Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon」
01 Theme of Bloodstained
02 Call of Eternity
03 Theme of Zangetsu
04 Moonlit Blade
05 Billowing Steam
06 Desperado's Death Parade
07 R.I.P.08 Voyage of Promise（Theme of Miriam）
09 On to the Next Battle
10 Bloody Frontier
11 Depths of Despair
12 Frigid Waltz
13 Theme of Alfred
14 Boundless Avarice
15 Grim Dealings
16 Theme of Gebel
17 Echoes of Sorrow
18 Grotesque Horror
19 Voyage of Promise
20 Heart of the Storm
21 Gruesome Slaughter
22 Luscious Crimson
23 Malicious Intent
24 Wicked Smirk
25 Jamais Vu
26 Lunatic Princess
27 Full Moon's Calamity
28 Silent Howling
29 Beyond the Longest Night
30 Curse of the Moon
31 Soul Art Acquisition
32 The Horrible Night
33 New Comrade
34 Into the Hellscape
35 Soul of the Damned
36 Dark Emperor
37 Exorschism
38 After the Nightmare
39 Lucid Dream
40 Game Over
41 After the Nightmare -Normal End Ver.-
DISC 2 – Track list
「Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2」
01 Curse of the Moon -Crescendo-
02 Creeping Presence
03 The Dawn Shall Not Break
04 Zangetsu Returns
05 On to the Next Battle（Short Ver.）
06 Moonlit Dance with Death
07 Enemy or Ally
08 Deepening Bonds
09 Briar Labyrinth
10 Roaring Cascade
11 Eternal Silence
12 Infernal Crucible
13 Museum of Nightmares
14 Laboratory of Souls
15 Boundless Pursuers
16 Castle Swallower
17 A Sneering Eternal Hell
18 Consumer of the Land
19 The Night Continues On
20 Curse of the Moon 2
21 Beat of Determination
22 Ready for Questioning
23 A Moment's Respite
24 Dependable Friends
25 Attack the Moon!
26 Vigorous Breakthrough
27 Accursed Lunar Sanctum
28 Hole
29 Who Comes from Beyond the Darkness
30 We Shall Fight On
31 Ever-Sharp Blade
③“8Bitスタイル”アクリルキーホルダー
斬月をはじめ、すべてのプレイアブルキャラクターのドット絵を使用し、ゲーム内の重要なシーンを構成した50×50mm内サイズの茄子カン付きアクリルキーホルダー。
【ゲーム情報】
タイトル：『Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles』
（ブラッドステインド カース・オブ・ザ・ムーン クロニクルズ）
ジャンル：アクション
販売：インティ・クリエイツ
プラットフォーム：Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4
※パッケージ版のみ。
発売日：2023年7月13日
※ダウンロード版は配信済み。
価格：
パッケージ通常版：4180円
パッケージ限定版：9980円
※ダウンロード版の『1』は980円、『2』は1480円
プレイ人数：1人～2人
CERO：C（15才以上対象）
©ArtPlay, Inc. / ©INTI CREATES CO., LTD.
