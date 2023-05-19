Epic Games Storeでは、毎週無料でゲームを楽しめる企画を開催している。本日2023年5月19日からはコジマプロダクションの『Death Stranding』がフリープレイとなっている。

■Epic Games Store

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

無料タイトル（期間：2023年5月26日0時まで）

Death Stranding

メーカー：505 Games

ジャンル：アクション、アクションアドベンチャー、アドベンチャー、オープンワールド

通常価格：3080円

配信URL：https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/death-stranding

伝説のゲームクリエイター小島秀夫氏が贈るジャンルを超えた新たなゲーム体験。「Social Strand System」で全世界のユーザーと繋がろう。

プレイヤーはサム・ポーター・ブリッジズとして、「デス・ストランディング」により、大きく変貌した世界に立ち向かうことに。分断された人類の未来の残骸を背負い、サム・ポーター・ブリッジズは破壊された世界をひとつひとつ繋げていく旅に出る。

PC version published by 505 Games. ©2019 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.Created and developed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games S.P.A. Appearance in this game does not imply sponsorship or endorsement. © 2020 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.Valve, the Valve logo, Half-Life, the Half-Life logo, Portal, the Portal logo, and the Lambda logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries

© 2023, Epic Games, Inc. Epic、Epic Games、Epic Gamesのロゴ、Fortnite/フォートナイト、Fortnite/フォートナイトのロゴ、Unreal、Unreal Engine、Unreal Engineのロゴ、Unreal Tournament、Unreal Tournamentのロゴは、米国およびそのほかの国々におけるEpic Games, Inc.の商標または登録商標であり、無断で複製、転用、転載、使用することはできません。そのほかのブランドや製品名は、各社の商標です。米国以外での活動は、Epic Games International, S.à r.l.を通じて行われます。