Epic Games Storeでは、毎週無料でゲームを楽しめる企画を開催している。本日2023年5月26日からはベセスダ・ソフトワークスの『Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition』がフリープレイとなっている。

■Epic Games Store

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

無料タイトル（期間：2023年6月2日0時まで）

Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition

メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

ジャンル：RPG、アクション、シューター

通常価格：2199円

配信URL：https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/fallout-new-vegas--ultimate-edition

『Fall out』でしか体験できないグレート・サウスウェストを味わおう！ 本作は、2010年に発売された「Fall out3」のスピンオフ作品。2281年の核戦争により荒廃したラスベガスを舞台に、復讐の物語が描かれる。

今回の『Ultimate Edition』では、『Fallout: New Vegas』の完全版を楽しめる。『Dead Money』『Honest Hearts』『Old World Blues』『Lonesome Road』といった『Fallout: New Vegas』の人気追加コンテンツすべてに加え、『Courier's Stash』と『Gun Runners' Arsenal』も収録。新しい武器や弾、クラフトレシピもすべて収録されている。

© 2022 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company.Fallout, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec, and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.All Rights Reserved.

© 2023, Epic Games, Inc. Epic、Epic Games、Epic Gamesのロゴ、Fortnite/フォートナイト、Fortnite/フォートナイトのロゴ、Unreal、Unreal Engine、Unreal Engineのロゴ、Unreal Tournament、Unreal Tournamentのロゴは、米国およびそのほかの国々におけるEpic Games, Inc.の商標または登録商標であり、無断で複製、転用、転載、使用することはできません。そのほかのブランドや製品名は、各社の商標です。米国以外での活動は、Epic Games International, S.à r.l.を通じて行われます。