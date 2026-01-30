2Kは1月29日、NBAシミュレーションゲームシリーズ最新作『NBA 2K26』の『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICE版*を、PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2向けに発売すると発表。『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICEはパッケージ版のみの販売で、発売日は2026年3月19日予定。価格はPS5版が4730円、Switch版が3990円、Switch 2版が4360円だ。

*この製品は2025年9月に発売された『NBA 2K26』通常版と同じ内容です。

1999年から20年以上にわたり毎年発売されている大人気バスケットボールシミュレーションゲームの最新作『NBA 2K26』では、選手のリアルな動きを実現するProPLAY™テクノロジーがPlayStation 5、Nintendo Switch 2版『NBA 2K26』でさらに進化している。

強化されたリズムシュートやクロスオーバー、なめらかなドリブル操作やシグネチャームーブなど、流れるようなプレイ体験を最新のProPLAYテクノロジーによって、これまで以上にリアルかつ直観的な操作で楽しめる。

『NBA 2K26』の「マイチーム」モードでは、シングルプレイヤーモードとマルチプレイヤーモードで過去と現在のレジェンドを集めて対戦できるほか、日本人NBA選手もロスターに加えることが可能。より探索しやすくなった「ザ・シティ」でフレンドとチームを組み、ライバルチームを倒してパークを掌握。「マイNBA」モードではゼネラルマネージャーとなり、30ものマイGMストーリーを体験し、チャンピオンシップ獲得を目指してフランチャイズを率いることができる。

Nintendo Switch版のプレイヤーも、「マイキャリア」モードで自分だけの「マイプレイヤー」を育成しNBAの頂点を目指し、「ネイバーフッド」モードでライバルたちとの対戦や探索を楽しめる。

バスケ熱が日本中で高まる中『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICEでお求めやすくなった今が「NBA 2K」シリーズを始める絶好のチャンス！ 「NBA 2K」シリーズを以前より気になっていた人や購入まで一歩踏み出せなかった人はこの機会にぜひ楽しんでみてはいかがだろうか。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICE

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：2K

開発：Visual Concepts

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2

★パッケージのみ

発売日：2026年3月19日予定

価格：

PS5：4730円

Switch：3990円

Switch 2：4360円

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

タイトル：NBA 2K26

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：2K

開発：Visual Concepts

プラットフォーム：

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

発売日：発売中（2025年9月5日）

価格：

PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One／PC通常版：9460円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Switch 2通常版：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Switch通常版：7990円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

PS5／XSX|S／PCスーパースター エディション：1万4080円（ダウンロード版）

※PS5／PS4／Switch／Switch 2はパッケージ版も発売。

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

© 2005-2026 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Published by 2K. 2K, T2, and related logos, are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and individual NBA member team identifications reproduced on this product are trademarks and copyrighted designs, and/or other forms of intellectual property, that are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams and may not be used, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2025 the National Basketball Players Association. All rights reserved. © 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PS4 logo”, “PS4”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and “Play Has No Limits” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Series S logo, Series X|S logo, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. The ESRB ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.