2Kは3月19日、NBAシミュレーションゲームシリーズ最新作『NBA 2K26』のパッケージ版をお得な価格で購入できる『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICE版*をPlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2で発売。

価格はPlayStation 5版が4730円／Nintendo Switch版が3990円／Nintendo Switch 2版が4360円となる。

*この製品は2025年9月に発売された『NBA 2K26』通常版と同じ内容です。

NBAは、現在レギュラーシーズン最終盤に差し掛かり、プレイオフからファイナルへと続く、1年で最も盛り上がるポストシーズンへ向かっている。現実のNBAの熱気が最高潮に達する今こそ、本作をお得に手に入れて、ゲームの世界でも最高のバスケ体験を始める絶好のタイミング！

さらに本作の発売を記念し、人気NBAクリエイター「STARTING 5IVE」とのタイアップ動画を順次公開中。第1弾では、特定の単語を禁止してプレイする「NGワード2K」に挑戦。「レブロン」などのNGワードを口にせずプレイを続けられるのかという緊張感とそのスリリングな駆け引きに注目だ。

そして、BEST PRICE版発売の本日から、待望の第2弾が公開。メンバーによるNBAチームドラフトや対戦動画を公開予定。「NBA 2K」だからこそ実現できる理想のチーム編成など、バスケファンなら盛り上がること間違いなしの多彩なコンテンツを順次公開予定だ。

また、ビギナー応援企画として好評を博している「教えてJUNJUN！」シリーズも順次公開中。これから『NBA 2K26』を始めるプレイヤーがゲームを遊び尽くすためのコツを、JUNJUNさん視点でわかりやすく解説しており、新しくコートに立つ人々を強力にバックアップしている。

ポストシーズン目前、現実とゲームが熱くシンクロするこの最高のタイミングで、ぜひ『NBA 2K26』の世界を楽しもう。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『NBA 2K26』 BEST PRICE

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：2K

開発：Visual Concepts

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch／Nintendo Switch 2

★パッケージのみ

発売日：発売中（2026年3月19日）

価格：

PS5：4730円

Switch：3990円

Switch 2：4360円

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

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