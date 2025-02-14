Epic Games Storeにて2月14日より、F1シミュレーションゲーム「F1 マネージャー2024」の無料ダウンロード配布を開始した。期間は2025年2月21日1時まで。

本作は、F1レースドライバーをマネージメントするシミュレーションゲーム。プレイヤーは10種類用意された公式コンストラクターのいずれかを選ぶか、シリーズ初となる自分だけのチーム作りをしてレースへ臨む。

特徴はレースがメインではなく、マネージメントする経営部分が本編であることだ。戦略を立ててドライバーのケア、マシン開発、スタッフ育成、施設管理などチームを指揮していこう。

無料配布の知らせを受けたユーザーからは「とーっても嬉しい！」「時間めっちゃ食うのが問題」「無料、無料!?いいんですか！」と、喜びと驚きの声が相次ぐ。気になっている人はプレイしてみては。

・Epic Games Storeトップページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

・F1 マネージャー2024製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/f1-manager-2024-fe51bd

