ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントが提供する定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）は12月3日より、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のラインアップを更新した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2025年1月6日まで。

12月は、2021年のGOTY（ゲームオブザイヤー）を獲得した「It Takes Two」が登場。離婚寸前のカップルを操作してギミックやパズルに挑む“協力必須”のゲームだ。

また、兵士を指揮してエイリアンの集団発生を阻止するストラテジーゲーム「Aliens: Dark Descent」や、不思議な生き物テムテムを仲間にして冒険を繰り広げる「Temtem」もフリープレイの対象となっている。

年末に遊ぶゲームとして、これらを触ってみてはいかがだろうか。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2024年12月の「フリープレイ」

『It Takes Two』

・発売元：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：その他

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年12月3日～2025年1月6日

© 2021 Hazelight Studios AB. All Rights Reserved. IT TAKES TWO is a trademark of Hazelight Studios AB. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc

『Aliens: Dark Descent』

・発売元：Focus Entertainment

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：ストラテジー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年12月3日～2025年1月6日

© 2023 20th Century Studios., Game developed by Tindalos Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. Focus Entertainment, Tindalos Interactive and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. All rights reserved.

『Temtem』

・発売元：Humble Games

・フォーマット：PS5

・ジャンル：RPG、アドベンチャー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年12月3日～2025年1月6日

© 2022 CremaGames S.L. All rights reserved. © 2022 Humble Bundle Inc., the Humble Bundle logo, and the Humble Games logo are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Humble Bundle, Inc. throughout the world. All rights reserved.