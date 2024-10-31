ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントが提供する定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）は10月31日、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のラインアップを発表した。新たに3本のタイトルを追加する。期間は2024年11月5日～12月2日まで。

11月は、渋谷を舞台に超常現象の力を振るう「Ghostwire: Tokyo」がフリープレイ対象に追加。

130台以上のバイクや四輪バギーで走れる「HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged」と、アメリカの西部開発時代を舞台に超極秘の吸血鬼ハンターとなる「Evil West」も対象となる。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細は公式サイト、各タイトルの概要はPS Blogで確認できる。

2024年11月の「フリープレイ」

「Ghostwire: Tokyo」

・発売元：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス／ゼニマックス・アジア

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）

・ジャンル：アドベンチャー、アクション

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年11月5日～12月2日

© 2023 ZeniMax Media Inc. Ghostwire and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

「HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged」

・発売元：Milestone

・フォーマット：PS5／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：アーケード、ドライビング／レース

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年11月5日～12月2日

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged © 2023. Published and Developed by Milestone S.r.l. All rights reserved. HOT WHEELS™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2023 Mattel. All manufacturers, accessory suppliers, names, tracks, sponsors, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners.

「Evil West」

・発売元：オーイズミ・アミュージオ

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：シューティング

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2024年11月5日～12月2日

©2022 Evil West, a game developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Entertainment. Evil West, Focus Entertainment, Flying Wild Hog and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or their logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published in Japan by Oizumi Amuzio Inc.