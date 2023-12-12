THQ Nordicは12月12日、同社とAshborne Gamesが製作した第一次世界大戦を舞台にしたRTS（リアルタイムストラテジー）『Last Train Home』（ラスト トレイン ホーム）と、11 bit studiosのサバイバルアドベンチャーゲーム『This War of Mine』がセットになった『WAR STORIES BUNDLE』を配信したと発表。価格は7470円で、2023年12月17日まで32％オフの5067円で購入できる。

◆『WAR STORIES BUNDLE』概要

バンドルに含まれるアイテム：

・Last Train Home（ラスト トレイン ホーム）

・This War of Mine

価格：7470円

セール価格：5067円（32%オフ）

Steam製品ページ：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37095/War_Stories_Bundle/

※セール期間は、2023年12月17日まで。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：WAR STORIES BUNDLE

収録タイトル：Last Train Home／This War of Mine

ジャンル：RTS／サバイバルアドベンチャー

配信：THQ Nordic／11 bit studios

プラットフォーム：PC（Steam）

配信日：配信中（2023年12月12日）

価格：7470円

※2023年12月17日まで32％オフの5067円。

