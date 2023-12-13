THQ Nordic Japanは12月13日、オープンワールドSFアクションRPG『アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり』（Outcast - A New Beginning）について、各店舗でPlayStation 5パッケージ版の予約受付を開始した。本作の発売日は2024年3月15日、価格は8800円となる。
なお、本作はPlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）でダウンロード版も配信する。
◆下記の店舗でPS5パッケージ版の予約受付中。
・Amazon（限定版）※オリジナル壁紙を付属
https://amzn.asia/d/hn8b66b
・Amazon（通常版）
https://amzn.asia/d/d5NoJv0
・ゲオオンラインストア
https://ec.geo-online.co.jp/shop/g/g516013601/
・ヨドバシ.com
https://www.yodobashi.com/product/100000001008218442/
・ノジマオンライン
https://online.nojima.co.jp/commodity/1/4571574970298/
・ビックカメラ.com
https://www.biccamera.com/bc/item/12426123/
・コジマネット
https://www.kojima.net/ec/prod_detail.html?prod=4571574970298&sku=4571574970298
・ヤマダウェブコム
https://www.yamada-denkiweb.com/2819491017/
・Neowing
https://www.neowing.co.jp/product/ELJM-30266
★ほか店舗も予約受付を順次開始いたします。
【スクリーンショット】
【ゲーム情報】
タイトル：アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり（Outcast - A New Beginning）
ジャンル：オープンワールドSFアクションRPG
販売：THQ Nordic
プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）
発売日：2024年3月15日
価格：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）
プレイ人数：1人
CERO：C（15歳以上対象）
© 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Appeal Studios, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. THQ, THQ Nordic, Outcast, Appeal Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.
※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
※「PlayStation」「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
