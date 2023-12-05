THQ Nordic Japanは12月5日、PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）向けの新作となる、オープンワールドSFアクションRPG『Outcast - A New Beginning（アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり）』を、2024年3月15日に発売すると発表した。

・紹介トレーラー「新たなる始まり」

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMMrLaMdo_I

作品概要

本作は、惑星アデルファを救うため、元海軍特殊部隊「カッター・スレイド」がロボットの侵略者に立ち向かう、オープンワールドSFアクションRPG。

荒廃した惑星タランと天然資源が枯渇した状況を目の当たりにしたスレイド。ロボット勢力による侵略と自身の過去の因果に直面した彼は、惑星を救う任務に挑む。果たしてスレイドは惑星を救うことができるのか？

スクリーンショット

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Outcast - A New Beginning（アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり）

ジャンル：オープンワールドSFアクションRPG

販売：THQ Nordic

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

発売日：2024年3月15日

価格：未定

プレイ人数：1人

CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

© 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Appeal Studios, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. THQ, THQ Nordic, Outcast, Appeal Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

※「PlayStation」「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。