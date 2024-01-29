THQ Nordic Japanは1月26日、PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）向けオープンワールドSFアクションRPG『アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり（Outcast - A New Beginning）』について、ダウンロード版の予約受付を開始した。

また、本作の舞台となる惑星アデルファとその星の民タランの文化を紹介する最新トレーラーを公開している。

ゲームの発売日は、2024年3月15日予定。価格は、PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S版が8800円、PC（Steam）版が7590円となる。

なお、PlayStation 5版はPlayStation Plus加入で、Microsoft Storeでは予約期間中、それぞれ15％オフの7480円で購入可能。PC（Steam）はプレオーダー期間中は17％オフの6300円で購入できる。

『アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり』紹介トレーラー 「異世界アデルファ」編

https://youtu.be/E7GOan72Xg8

美しい惑星アデルファには、危険な野生動物との戦闘や隠された寺院での冒険が満ちている。アデルファを探索、その星の民タランの鮮やかな文化に触れ、襲来する敵に対抗するための力を手に入れよう。

【ダウンロード版配信予定ストア】

・PlayStation 5

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA05393_00-OUTCAST2JP000000

・Xbox Series X|S

https://www.xbox.com/ja-jp/games/store/outcast-2-a-new-beginning/9nppdfd4htl1

・PC（Steam）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1013140/Outcast__A_New_Beginning/

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Outcast - A New Beginning（アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり）

ジャンル：オープンワールドSFアクションRPG

販売：THQ Nordic

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

※パッケージ版はPlayStation 5版のみ。

発売日：2024年3月15日

価格：

PS5／XSX|S：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Steam：7590円（ダウンロード版）

プレイ人数：1人

CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

Outcast - A New Beginning © 2024 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Appeal Studios. Published by THQ Nordic Japan KK. THQ, THQ Nordic, Outcast, Appeal Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

※「PlayStation」「PS5」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。